South Rampart Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

- BIO Investor Forum taking place on October 17-18, 2023 -

- The 17th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit taking place on October 19-20, 2023 -

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Rampart Pharma, Inc. ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company developing SRP-001, a first-in-class non-opioid candidate for the treatment of chronic and acute pain, today announced the Company's executive team will be participating in the upcoming investor events throughout October 2023:

BIO Investor Forum (San Francisco, CA):

Date: October 17-18, 2023

Corporate Presentation Time: 2:15 PM ET, Oct. 17, 2023

Title: ''SRP-001, A First-in-Class, Non-Opioid Analgesic Targeting Novel Pain Signaling Pathways in the Periaqueductal Grey Region: Phase 1 Interim Results & Comparative Efficacy."

Panel Discussion: 5:00 PM ET, Oct. 17, 2023

Title: "Succeeding at Technology Transfer: Best Practices for Industry-Academia Collaboration."

Program: https://bif.bio.org/program

South Rampart's Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Hernan Bazan, will present a Corporate Overview followed by a questions and answers session. Dr. Bazan's presentation will discuss SRP-001's unique mechanisms of action as well as Phase 1 clinical trial data. In addition to the Corporate Overview, Dr. Bazan will be featured as a speaker on a panel exploring best practices for translation and commercialization of innovation spun out from academia. Joining him on the panel will be the Director of Entrepreneurship from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), as well as venture capital executives from Mission BioCapital, J2 Ventures, and Osage University Partners.

17th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit (San Diego, CA):

Date: October 19-20, 2023

Panel Discussion: 4:00 PM ET, Oct. 19, 2023

Title: "What has Happened to Novel Analgesic Development Programs Following 5 Years of HEAL Funding (2018-2023)."

Presentation Time: 1:55 PM ET, Oct. 20, 2023

Title: "Transcriptomic Signature, Bioactivity and Safety of a Non-hepatoxic Novel Non-opioid Analgesic: From Discovery to the Clinic."

Program: https://www.paintherapeuticsummit.com/agenda

Josh Blacher, South Rampart's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in panel discussion on the impact of NIH Helping to End Addiction Long Term (HEAL) funding on therapeutic development alongside the Conference Chairman, Director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke (NINDS), National Institutes of Health (NIH); and the Director of the NIH HEAL Initiative. Separately, Dr. Hernan Bazan will present details on the gene pathways affected in the central nervous system by SRP-001 leading to pain relief, the mechanisms for the absence of liver toxicity, in vivo pain models and clinical safety data.

About South Rampart Pharma

South Rampart Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on addressing the critical need for a safer and more effective approach to relieving pain. Its lead clinical candidate, SRP-001, is a novel, first-in-class analgesic that activates pain signaling pathways in the midbrain's periaqueductal grey (PAG) region. SRP-001 influences pain-related genes through endocannabinoid, mechanical nociception, and fatty acid amide hydrolase pathways in the PAG region. Unlike opioids, SRP-001 doesn't carry a risk of abuse and addiction. Moreover, it lacks the hepatotoxicity associated with acetaminophen as it does not produce the harmful metabolite NAPQI nor disrupt liver cell tight junctions. Compared with acetaminophen, SRP-001 exhibits similar analgesic properties without the risk of liver damage, and it lacks NSAIDs' kidney toxicity risk. SRP-001 has demonstrated repeated efficacy in several non-clinical pain models, including the inflammatory von Frey, visceral, and somatic pain models. Interim results from the Phase 1 trial (NCT05484414) demonstrate SRP-001's safety, tolerability, and robust pharmacokinetics. SRP-001 represents a promising alternative to existing pain medicines like opioids, acetaminophen, and NSAIDs potentially providing a safer, more effective pain treatment option.

Please visit the Company's website at southrampartpharma.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

Investors:

Josh Blacher, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

jblacher@southrampartpharma.com

