Gaming Lifestyle Powerhouse XSET Signs Esports Phenom and Creator Clix

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET, the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce the signing of celebrated Fortnite Pro Player, Twitch Streamer, and creator of clothing brand Dr3amin, Cody "Clix" Conrod. More than a traditional signing, this groundbreaking, multi-year partnership represents a novel strategic alliance between gaming and lifestyle, further solidifying XSET's presence in both the Fortnite realm and in fashion.

Clix's journey in the gaming world has been nothing short of remarkable. Four years ago, the content creator gained prominence, becoming one of the youngest participants in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and securing a spot in the top 20. Fast forward four years, and at 18 years old, Clix has risen to become the most-watched Fortnite streamer on Twitch while also ranking as the 27th most-followed creator. Additionally, last year Clix launched his up-and-coming streetwear fashion label, Dr3amin. By creating entertaining, informative, and relatable content, Clix has cultivated a global audience of 15+ million. He uses his platform as both an elite Fortnite competitor and a Gen Z leader.

To commemorate their partnership, the XSET and Clix announcement video , a parody of Wolf of Wall Street, was produced by renowned filmmaker and director Shomi Patwary of Illusive Media . Shomi has shot for Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Mark Ronson, Pusha T, Diplo, and Ava Max, as well as brands like Google, Adidas, New York Knicks, Mountain Dew, Sony, and documentaries about Wu-Tang Clan.

Shot in NYC, the video features Easter eggs tying back to Clix's Dr3amin merch drop with XSET and features a special appearance by business mogul and serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, who identified Clix's enormous talent and even greater potential and recently signed him to his first agency deal with VaynerSports, of which Vaynerchuk is Chairman. At the announcement of the agency signing, Vaynerchuk called Clix the embodiment of "what the gaming creator economy is all about."

Vaynerchuk not only appeared in the announcement video but also lent the offices of VaynerMedia for some scenes. "When Clix asked me, I was more than happy to have a cameo in his next-level announcement video. Gaming continues to be such a pivotal part of today's culture; they're the reason we were excited to sign someone with Clix's growth potential at VaynerSports, and are just as excited to support his partnership with XSET moving forward," said Gary Vaynerchuk.

With the signing, XSET is releasing an exclusive merch drop with Clix inspired by the streamer's unique style and his Dr3amin brand, including a t-shirt and hoodie perfect for Halloween with an inspired twist paying homage to 'Donnie Darko.' A custom rabbit balaclava, featured in the announcement video, will also be available.

XSET continues to intersect gaming with the fashion-lifestyle vertical, positioning its team of fashion industry veterans and executives to bring their expertise to the forefront to support the growth of Clix's apparel company Dr3amin. XSET's fashion pedigree features the likes of CEO, Greg Selkoe (founder and former CEO of Karmaloop.com, with $1b+ in retail sales under his belt); COO, Steve Birkhold (former CEO of Lacoste and Diesel); CCO, Wil Eddins (Institution, Nike, OVO) and CMO, Michelle Landgrebe (Polo, VF Corporation, with brands including, Supreme, The North Face, Timberland, Vans).

Clix's unique blend of competitive prowess and entrepreneurial spirit aligns perfectly with XSET's vision. XSET will continue to leverage its expertise in content creation, apparel, and events to support the union. Furthermore, the partnership makes Clix a part-owner of XSET, solidifying his commitment to the brand's growth and vision.

"Since the start of 2023, I've taken major steps in my career, my personal growth, and the impact I'm able to make with my community. The timing of signing with XSET couldn't be more perfect," said Cody "Clix" Conrod. "I'm blessed to finally sign with an organization that aligns and believes in my vision as a content creator, competitive esports athlete, and entrepreneur supporting the growth of my apparel brand and UEFN studio; we're about to take over."

"We're pumped for Clix to join the XSET family. His energy and talent are a perfect fit for our team. We want to push the boundaries of the gaming lifestyle space by supporting Clix in all his ventures - including his personal brand and his apparel company, Dr3amin, activations and extensions in the digital realm as well as his continued triumphs in Fortnite, which will inform XSET's own Fortnite renaissance," said XSET CEO Greg Selkoe. "Our goal, as always, is to empower the next generation and continue building a platform for new and established gamers and creators."

The partnership will additionally expand XSET's overall vision into the Fortnite community, as it works with Clix's UEFN Game Studio, Clix Creative, to launch a series of unique maps inside the game, with over $50,000 in prizes to identify more Fortnite talent and push the limits on creative experiences inside the game.

Cody "Clix" Conrod's journey continues to push the boundaries of gaming and esports, and this partnership with XSET redefines what is possible in the world of competitive gaming and lifestyle. Stay tuned for an unforgettable journey with Clix and XSET.

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Clinton Sparks, and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest-growing gaming lifestyle brand in history. XSET is redefining what it means to be a gaming brand today. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. Sitting at the intersection of music, sports, art, entertainment, and fashion, XSET is leading gaming culture. At the same time, its robust merchandise offerings, some of the most sought-after in the industry, feature high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET creates content via online experiences and IRL events, including, among other things, gaming lounges in leading nightclubs such as Drai's Las Vegas and Big Night Live Boston, a partnership with the Boston Red Sox, and interactions with Sophia, an advanced AI gamer robot (XSET was first and, so far, the only org in history to sign a robot). XSET is changing the game and will continue innovating and excelling while building a brand focused on business fundamentals. For more information, visit XSET.com #reptheset.

