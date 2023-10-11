PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on the morning of Wednesday, October 25, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results will be held later that day as follows:

WHEN: Wednesday, October 25, 2023



TIME: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time



PHONE: United States, please dial (844) 291-5491 (access code 8430835)

International, please dial (409) 207-6989 (access code 8430835)





Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.



WEBCAST: To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the Investors section of the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com and select the webcast link.



Note: Listeners should access the webcast 10-15 minutes before the call begins.

An investor presentation and earnings press release will be available beginning the morning of the conference call and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately two hours after its initial completion.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days beginning after 5:00 P.M. on the day of the call by dialing:

United States, please dial (866) 207-1041 (access code 1924882)

International, please dial (402) 970-0847 (access code 1924882)

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 27,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 43,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 431,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2022 ESG Report highlighting its ESG strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Inquiries should contact:

Shelley Hulgrave Anthony Pordon Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President - Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development 248-648-2812 248-648-2540 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

