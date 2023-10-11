Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 92nd Annual Plastic Surgery The Meeting in Austin on October 26th-29th

PARK CITY, Utah , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announces today their attendance at the upcoming 92nd annual Plastic Surgery The Meeting in Austin, TX on October 26th-29th. MRP will be at Booth 129. At the event, Founder and CEO Scott Carson will take the stage during the " Hot Topics " panel to discuss innovative strategies for maximizing the lifespan and utility of aesthetic devices while challenging traditional sales practices.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP) (PRNewswire)

Plastic Surgery The Meeting brings together the most esteemed surgeons in the industry, poised to share their expertise with colleagues who arrive from countries around the globe. The conference is intended for plastic surgeons, trainees and other allied health professionals interested in translating knowledge into practice with the goal of improving patient care and outcomes.

With the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

With an industry-transforming vision, during the "Hot Topics – What To Do With Old Devices and Upending the Aesthetic Sales Model" panel held on October 26th, Carson will highlight the innovative strategies that Powered by MRP has pioneered to address the challenges of aging aesthetic devices. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into sustainable practices, technological advancements, and the disruptive potential of the aesthetic industry.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Plastic Surgery The Meeting this year," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "Our mission to create a fair marketplace for physicians is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to sharing our journey and the transformative possibilities with our colleagues at this prestigious event."

To learn more about MRP, please visit: mrp.io

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powered by MRP