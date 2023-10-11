Football Friday Night
Turret Labs to launch Farm enRoll™ for US FSMA Compliance in 1st Quarter 2024

Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turret Labs, a pioneer in Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering, is announcing the launch of Farm enRoll, a global SaaS platform poised to revolutionize the US Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) compliance and reporting mandates within Agro Supply Chain models. Farm enRoll incorporates a complete Operations & Monitoring SaaS Platform for large scale industrial farming with compliance-based milestone Micropayments, and Big Data stream integrations with IBM SCIS (Supply Chain Intelligence Suite) to create a comprehensive global tracking, tracing, monitoring, analytics and FSMA reporting ecosystem.

Augmenting Human Intelligence
Farm enRoll, a SaaS Platform by Turret Labs, USA being launched for Food Safety Compliance (FSMA), Tracking & Tracing.

The FSMA has ushered in a new era of food safety by emphasizing prevention over reaction, making compliance an intricate task for farms and supply chain participants. To alleviate this, Farm enRoll offers a range of pioneering features:

  1. UNISOT Digital Product Passport Integration: Farm enRoll uniquely adapts UNISOT's Digital Product Passport for US organizations, enhancing traceability and transparency across the supply chain. UNISOT's blockchain-based solution offers end-to-end visibility into product origin, enabling faster recalls and improved consumer trust.
  2. IBM SCIS Integration: Through its integration with IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, Farm enRoll leverages advanced analytics and AI to provide real-time insights into supply chain performance. This enables stakeholders to identify and mitigate risks proactively, ensuring a safer supply chain involving food perishables.
  3. Compliance-Based Milestone Micropayments: This innovative feature ensures that compliance efforts are financially incentivized. Stakeholders in the supply chain can receive automated micropayments as they achieve and verify compliance milestones, creating a powerful incentive to uphold food safety standards.

Farm enRoll resides as an upgradeable 'Cartridge' within Block enRoll, Turret Lab's Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering Platform using underlying Blockchain technology for transparency, validation, verification and immutable reporting.

For more information about Farm enRoll and to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.farmenroll.com

About Turret Labs: A leading US technology company dedicated to revolutionizing Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering & Management. With a team of experts in Demand and Supply Planning, Big Data management, and Augmented Human Intelligence models, Farm enRoll by Turret Labs brings cutting-edge solutions to enhance food safety and streamline food supply chain operations and monitoring.

For product inquiries and further information, please contact the Farm enRoll FSMA Team at FSMA@turretlabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turret-labs-to-launch-farm-enroll-for-us-fsma-compliance-in-1st-quarter-2024-301952194.html

SOURCE Turret Labs USA

