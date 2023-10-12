Yuga Labs Offers First-ever Glimpse Inside Bored Ape Yacht Club to Visitors with Open House

The one-day-only event in Hong Kong includes panel discussions, immersive experiences, music, gaming, opportunities to mingle with creators, collectors, the crypto-curious, and more

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuga Labs, web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, 10KTF, and Otherside, will host its first-ever Yacht Club Open House on November 5, 2023, in Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Part interactive peek into the world of BAYC, and part forum of industry leaders across web3, Yacht Club Open House is BAYC's first limited ticket event for non-members.

The Open House is part of Yuga Labs' ongoing goal to be the entry point for the next wave of web3 users. The event will take place directly after Yuga Labs' highly anticipated ApeFest 2023 , a two-day event focused on city exploration exclusively for the Bored and Mutant Ape community. There are a limited number of tickets, and they will be sold on a first come, first served basis at https://openhouse.tokenproof.xyz/ .

Attendees can expect to get a front row seat to all things Yuga Labs and the future immersive internet. Topics and trends to be discussed at the Open House range from the future of gaming in a Web 3.0 world, to how IP can help power brands, to why artists, designers, and museums are expanding their reach and experiential offerings beyond the physical.

Speakers at the Open House include Illa DaProducer, 12x platinum Grammy nominated music producer; Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands; Eric Reid, Yuga Labs General Manager, Otherside; Michael Figge, Yuga Labs Chief Creative Officer; and more.

"The key to web3 is greater adoption and people seeing the benefits it can offer," said Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Labs. "That's why we are thrilled to welcome every single person—from community members to the crypto-curious—to our first ever Open House for a memorable experience focused on the future of storytelling, music, gaming and more."

For more information on Open House, please visit https://openhouse.boredapeyachtclub.com/.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

View original content:

SOURCE Yuga Labs