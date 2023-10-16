HomeSafe Alliance Joins Military Spouse Employment Program, Commits to Hiring Military Spouses

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSafe Alliance, the premier move management provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians and their families, will join the Defense Department Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. HomeSafe's membership will be celebrated during an induction ceremony on October 18, 2023, in Alexandria, VA.

HomeSafe logo (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be inducted into the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) program, as a show of our commitment to hiring our nation's military spouses," said Al Thompson, Chief Executive Officer for HomeSafe. "HomeSafe vows to make permanent change of station (PCS) moves far less disruptive to the lives of our service members and their families. Connecting spouses with fully remote, portable employment opportunities is one of the many ways our organization will achieve this mission."

Frequent PCS moves have historically hindered military spouses from finding and maintaining employment. Unemployment among military spouses stood at 21% -- nearly four times the overall unemployment rate, according to the 2021 Survey of Active-Duty Spouses.

"For far too long, military spouses have been overlooked in the corporate world despite being resilient, diverse problem-solvers who add value to any organization," Thompson said. "HomeSafe is excited to disrupt the status quo with a military spouse hiring program that benefits both the military families we serve and our business."

With a special focus on military spouse candidates, HomeSafe is now hiring for many positions across its rapidly growing organization, as it prepares to become the exclusive move management provider for all domestic and international military moves. HomeSafe will perform its first moves in the fall of 2023.

HomeSafe joins more than 70 new partners to MSEP — bringing the number of employers to more than 700. MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 275,000 military spouses. Providing meaningful employment opportunities to spouses strengthens financial stability among military families, promoting force retention and military readiness which are essential to national security.

For those interested in viewing HomeSafe's induction into the partnership, the DOD will livestream the Induction Ceremony on the Military OneSource and Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Facebook pages, and the Military OneSource YouTube channel at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career assistance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools designed to help spouses meet their career and education goals. Resources include free career coaching services, the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot and the Military Spouse Transition Program.

About HomeSafe Alliance

As the awardee for U.S. Transportation Command's Global Household Goods Contract (GHC), HomeSafe will be the sole household move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces and Department of Defense. The organization is dedicated to providing fast, efficient, high-quality move experiences using innovative technology to improve the domestic and international relocation process for military personnel and their families. Services will include 24-hour personalized customer service, a customized electronic dashboard to track the move process, a digitized inventory of all household items and more.

For more information, visit www.homesafealliance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HomeSafe Alliance