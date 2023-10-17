KBR Awarded $75M Contract to Provide Innovative Solutions for U.S. Department of Defense

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was awarded a $75 million, five-year recompete task order to perform research and analysis to address the Department of Defense (DoD) critical technology areas of advanced materials, trusted artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy, and renewable energy generation and storage.

KBR was awarded this task order under the DoD Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. This is a significant recapture of Project Manager Transportation Systems (PMTS) Family of Vehicles (FoV) Analysis IAC MAC contract. This win substantially strengthens KBR's growth initiative focusing on ground vehicle systems and represents more than 80 percent growth from the previous task order.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide research and development for engineering, new product design and development, logistics and reliability improvements, and obsolescence and diminishing sources of manufacturing and supply.

"KBR is proud to continue supporting the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office (PEO) Combat Support & Combat Support Services," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "These innovative solutions advance reliability, maintainability and sustainability of combat-enabling systems, keeping our customers on the cutting edge of warfare strategy and execution."

KBR has been providing mission critical support to the PEO Combat Support & Combat Support Services since 2008. As the Team Behind the Mission®, protecting U.S. soldiers and allies is one of KBR's top priorities.

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

