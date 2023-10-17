OneOncology and Practice Partners to Present 11 Abstracts at ASCO Quality Care Symposium

Researchers to Present on Genetic Testing, Precision Medicine, Care Delivery & Physician Workforce Research

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, announced today that researchers at OneOncology and its partner practices will present 11 abstracts at the upcoming ASCO Quality Care Symposium October 27-28.

Researchers from OneOncology, Astera Cancer Care, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and Tennesee Oncology are all presenting abstracts at the ASCO Quality Symposium. (PRNewswire)

Neha Jain, Ph.D., OneOncology's Senior Director of Precision Medicine, will present "Provider Messaging for Precision Treatment (ProMPT): A Notification Pilot to Inform Actionable Genomic Findings." Through the ProMPT pilot project, OneOncology leverages the raw genomic data feed from Next Generation Sequencing vendors by:

performing a weekly query for all the patients with a signed molecular test report;

examining the reported mutations to assess testing adequacy and;

matching those patients with FDA-approved precision therapies or institutional clinical trials.

The next iteration of ProMPT will use OneOncology's proprietary analytics platform to incorporate genomic information into our physicians' workstream.

Tennessee Oncology researchers will present six abstracts addressing topics including clinical innovation, care delivery, OCM learnings and implications for value-based care, automating behavior economics and analytics to improve palliative care, and scaling oncology disease expertise in urban and rural clinics. The Tennessee Oncology abstract authors are L. Johnetta Blakely, MD, MMHC, MS; Leah Owens, DNP, OCN, RN; Christy Schneider; Sandhya Mudumbi, MD; Ashley Wyse, NP-C; Michael T. Byrne, MD, and Katherine Baker MD, MMHC.

Ray Page, DO, PhD, FACOI, FASCO, who practices at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Fort Worth, Texas, is an author on two abstracts chosen for oral and poster presentation. "The State of Professional Wellbeing and Satisfaction Among US Oncologists" was selected for oral presentation while "The State of Workforce Retention Among US Oncologists" was selected for a poster presentation.

Joining first author, Melissas Cruz, LPN, OPN-CG, Manager Patient Navigation Services, Astera Cancer Care, is Ellen Ronnen, MD, Astera Cancer Care's Chief Medical Officer, on the abstract "Enhancing Precision Medicine Testing Process in a Breast Cancer Population of a Community Oncology Practice: Use of Oncology Patient Navigators (OPN) and a Molecular Processing Team (MPT) to Improve Germline Testing." This research examines how Astera Cancer Care's Oncology Patient Navigators and a Molecular Processing Team use the Electronic Health Record to optimize germline testing for eligible breast cancer patients. Germline testing is genetic testing that identifies a person's inherited mutations, which can help oncologists determine the best treatment for patients. Results of germline testing also inform recommended earlier screening and diagnostics for a patient's first-degee relatives (children, parents, and siblings) who may have inherited mutated genes.

Dr. Ronnen is also an author on "Using an Electronic Capture Geriatric Assessment to Guide Rehabilitation Triage for Adults with Cancer During Systemic Therapy," which uses an electronic capture to get elderly patients going on chemotherapy an ASCO-recommended frailty assessment and an introduction to Physical Therapy or Occupational Therapy, both of which are proven to improve quality of life with regular use. Dr. Ronnen was joined by Astera Cancer Care's Rachel Carroll, MSN, FNP-BC, AOCNP as an author on the abstract.

The lineup of abstracts is as follows:

Abstract Title Presenter or Author Organizations Abstract number Enhancing Precision Medicine testing process in a Breast Cancer population of a Community Oncology Practice: Use of Oncology Patient Navigators (OPN) and a Molecular Processing Team (MPT) to Improve Germline Testing. Melissas Cruz, LPN, OPN-CG Astera Cancer Care 429416 Using an electronic capture geriatric assessment to guide rehabilitation triage for adults with cancer during systemic therapy. Ellen Ronnen, MD Astera Cancer Care 429146 Provider Messaging for Precision Treatment (ProMPT): A notification Pilot to Inform Actionable Genomic Findings. Neha Jain, Ph.D. OneOncology 448 | Poster Bd #: K6 Burden of myelosuppression in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer patients receiving chemotherapy: Retrospective analysis of real-world data from Tennessee Oncology. L. Johnetta Blakely, MD, MMHC, MS Tennessee Oncology 364 | Poster Bd #: F21 Trend in breakdown of total cost of care for medical oncology over time: Learnings from the Oncology Care Model and implications for future oncology value-based care. Leah Owens, DNP, OCN, RN Tennessee Oncology 69 | Poster Bd #: C22 Virtual easy-to-access hematology tumor boards: Scaling disease expertise across multiple sites of care across urban and rural Tennessee. Kimberly Senneke Tennessee Oncology 570 | Poster Bd #: M17 BE-A-PAL: Behavioral economics and automated analytics to improve palliative care among patients with advanced cancer. Sandhya Mudumbi, MD Tennessee Oncology 268 | Poster Bd #: J3 CHIPping in: Clonal hematopoiesis clinics in community oncology. Ashley Wyse, NP-C Tennessee Oncology 499 | Poster Bd #: L25 Heterogeneity in costs of standard-of-care drug regimens within high volume Enhancing Oncology Model disease groups: Implications for performance risk outside of a provider's control. Katherine Baker MD, MMHC Tennessee Oncology 70 | Poster Bd #: C23 The State of Professional Wellbeing and Satisfaction Among US Oncologists. Ray Page, DO, PhD, FACOI, FASCO The Center For Cancer and Blood Disorders, Fort Worth Texas 427842 The state of workforce retention among US oncologists. Ray Page, DO, PhD, FACOI, FASCO The Center For Cancer and Blood Disorders, Fort Worth Texas 427840

