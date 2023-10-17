PINNACLE FERTILITY INTRODUCES OB/GYN CERTIFICATION PROGRAM TO EQUIP PHYSICIANS FOR FERTILITY PRACTICES AND HELP MORE FAMILIES SEEKING TREATMENTS

Pinnacle aims to deepen the bench of qualified OB/GYNs to support its nationwide reproductive health services.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative move that aligns with its continued commitment to leading the field of reproductive medicine, Pinnacle Fertility is proud to announce the launch of its OB/GYN Certification Program. The program is meticulously crafted to train OB/GYNs, equipping them to provide invaluable assistance within fertility practices across the country.

Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, "It's paramount for us at Pinnacle to ensure that we are not only meeting the needs of our patients but exceeding their expectations. By training OB/GYNs who already have a foundational understanding of reproductive health, we are enhancing the depth of our clinical teams and ensuring that our patients receive the most comprehensive care available."

Recently quoted in a Wall Street Journal article, Zoneraich emphasized the need for innovative approaches in fertility care as patient demand increases and the number of qualified providers steadily declines. "More [Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI)] fellowship programs is definitely a solution, but it can't be the only solution," Zoneraich said. "It wouldn't solve the problem. The math is too far apart. We have to be considering all of the options, or we're just going to have a lot of patients not able to be seen," Zoneraich mentioned in the WSJ piece.

With Pinnacle's OB/GYN Certification Program, OB/GYNs undergo a rigorous training regimen aimed at enhancing their skills to function effectively within the unique environment of fertility practices. Once trained, these OB/GYNs will work in collaboration with Reproductive Endocrinologists and Infertility Specialists (REIs) to provide a well-supported, comprehensive approach to patient care.

With Pinnacle's expansive network, there are opportunities for trained OB/GYNs at both main fertility practices and satellite clinics across the United States. This provides an excellent platform for OB/GYNs looking to specialize further in the realm of fertility and reproductive health.

"In the rapidly evolving landscape of reproductive health, it's essential for institutions like Pinnacle to be at the forefront of medical training and services. Our new certification program is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries and ensuring we have the best personnel to serve our patients," shares Richard Groberg, Chief Development Officer for Pinnacle Fertility.

Pinnacle Fertility has consistently demonstrated its commitment to pioneering advancements in the realm of assisted reproductive technology (ART). This is not the first occasion the organization has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of industry trends. Recognizing challenges as catalysts for innovation, Pinnacle perceives gaps in the market not as obstacles but as unique opportunities to introduce trailblazing programs. Previously, when faced with a scarcity of qualified embryologists, Pinnacle deftly pivoted, leading to the establishment of the Pinnacle Embryology School, an initiative aimed at nurturing and preparing top-tier embryologists to serve their network of clinics. This forward-thinking ethos and proactive approach ensure that they remain responsive to the growing demand for infertility treatments and fertility services, reinforcing their status as thought leaders in the reproductive medicine arena.

Pinnacle Fertility remains steadfast in its vision to be the premier choice for those looking to fulfill their dreams of building their families. By continually expanding its educational and clinical offerings, Pinnacle showcases its unwavering commitment to providing patients with access to world-class, innovative, and supportive fertility care.

For more information on the OB/GYN Certification Program or opportunities at Pinnacle Fertility, please visit pinnaclefertility.com.

