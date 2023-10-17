SilverAssist acquires Oasis Senior Advisors, adding to their comprehensive portfolio of solutions aimed at connecting seniors with the right senior services

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverAssist, a leading provider of senior care resources and solutions, announces the launch of an integrated solution aimed at simplifying the journey to finding the right senior care. With the recent acquisition of Oasis Senior Advisors, a well-respected national franchise network spanning over 130 locations across the United States, SilverAssist is now uniquely positioned to offer white-glove national and local services to communities and the seniors and families they serve.

With the recent acquisition of Oasis Senior Advisors, SilverAssist is now uniquely positioned to offer white-glove national and local services to communities and the seniors and families they serve. (PRNewswire)

The strategic move proactively responds to the growing need for comprehensive and personalized senior care solutions.

The strategic move proactively responds to the growing need for comprehensive and personalized senior care solutions in a rapidly aging society. By 2050, the US population 65 and older is expected to reach around 90 million people, which, according to Statista, will represent 22% of the estimated population. This demographic shift is driving an unprecedented demand for senior care services, but the stark reality is there are not enough services, communities or workers in this market to bridge this gap.

Oasis Senior Advisors is in good company as it joins the SilverAssist family of services, including FamilyAssets, CareChanges, ElderLife Financial, and AidandAttendance.com. Since SilverAssist's inception in 2021, it has proactively revolutionized the senior care industry. Interweaving both services and proprietary technology within its portfolio will be pivotal in meeting the growing market demand for personalized services that can navigate today's complex senior needs.

Greg Mason, CEO of SilverAssist, comments, "I am thrilled to announce the acquisition of Oasis Senior Advisors, which drives our commitment to making senior care more accessible for families and communities alike. We have uniquely integrated placement, financial, transition, content, and data services to expedite and increase occupancy for our community partners while we support families through their distinctive and often challenging journeys."

Tim Evankovich, CEO of Oasis Senior Advisors, states, "Together we will continue to provide compassionate care solutions that propel the senior care industry in the right direction and address the market demand. Integrating with SilverAssist allows us to connect more families to the right communities and help them through the entirety of their journey to finding care."

SilverAssist plans to grow their franchise network which will arm hundreds of local advisors with the strategically curated portfolio of in-house services. As of September 2023, SilverAssist has helped over 130,000 older adults and is poised to further impact the industry with the acquisition of Oasis Senior Advisors.

About SilverAssist

SilverAssist is a comprehensive senior assistance platform, connecting seniors and their families with trustworthy information, expert guidance, and quality services to simplify senior life. Comprised of five major portfolios, SilverAssist offers insights and complementary advisory services into home care, senior communities and financing options to empower families to provide the best care for their loved ones.

More information about SilverAssist and its services, FamilyAssets, CareChanges, Oasis Senior Advisors, Elderlife Financial and AidandAttendance.com, can be found at www.silverassist.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help to seniors and their families to navigate the care and resources that best meet their needs. This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and compassionate approach to aide seniors and their families has helped many find care, comfort and peace of mind. Through professional, dedicated advisors, and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SilverAssist