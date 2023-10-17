SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford American International School students achieved a top score of '5' on more than 70 Advanced Placement tests recently, including subjects such as computer science, psychology, microeconomics, world history and biology.

Stamford American International School | Students soar on Advanced Placement tests

Stamford students also achieved an overall passing score of 76 percent – 16 percent above the world average.

"These scores indicate outstanding performance by our students," said Superintendent Mark Wenzel. "With such high achievement at the top end, as well as three-quarters passing the tests, we're laying the groundwork for a successful college career."

Advanced placement scores range from 1 to 5, with 5 representing the highest performance. A score of 3 or above is considered passing, with many colleges and universities granting college credit for a score of 4 or 5.

AP is considered a predictor of college success, according to research by the College Board. Success in AP courses leads to higher rates of college completion in four years, as well as higher grades in similar disciplines in higher education.

Stamford students earned the following recognitions:

AP Scholar: 39 students (3 or more on at least three exams)

AP Scholar with Honor: 9 students (average at least 3.25, with 3 or higher on at least four exams)

AP Scholar with Distinction: 14 students (average at least 3.5, with 3 or higher on at least five exams)

Stamford high schoolers recently shared how Advanced Placement learning connects to their lives – and feels relevant to specific academic interests.

"In macroeconomics, we explored how international trade works," said student Rayan Raina. "We learned how countries trade goods, the impact of recessions, and the significance of countries' economies on each other. It really broadened my global perspective."

Grade 12 student Tijana Trivunovic hopes to pursue studies in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math. She took AP courses in biology, computer science and physics, in addition to coursework in the International Diploma.

"I found myself enjoying biology beyond my expectations, specifically the elegant complexity of the genome, the many mechanisms through which it's protected from mutations and aging, and the many ethical questions concerning it," she said. "Having freedom to explore and focus on the subjects I really want to study has had an immense impact on my motivation and focus, which extends to my other courses."

Teaching Advanced Placement courses requires deep knowledge of the content area, as well as the ability to cover core concepts and knowledge in compressed timelines. Many Stamford teachers have become AP examiners – serving as assessment specialists to grade worldwide exams.

"My teachers were always able and ready to answer questions regarding concepts I did not understand or anything relating to the subject," said Seth Cordingly, who took AP courses in computer science, microeconomics, physics and psychology. "Having someone who is an expert in the course material being able to help you clear up confusion regarding the subject material was the biggest help."

Stamford American International School offers 21 Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Students have the option to take AP, International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Business Technology and Education (BTEC) and Stamford courses – including a combination across various pathways – on their way to a high school diploma.

