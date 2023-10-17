VisitorsCoverage Scores Top Honors in 2023 Magellan Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage, a Silicon Valley-based Insurtech company simplifying travel insurance since 2006, is thrilled to announce its double victory for the prestigious 2023 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. The company has been honored with two Gold Magellan Awards, underscoring its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel insurance technology industry.

VisitorsCoverage Wins Two Gold Magellan Awards (PRNewswire)

Awards Spotlight:

Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Agent Innovation : This accolade recognizes the cutting edge innovation of Treppy®, an embedded insurance solution changing the way travel agents and retailers showcase travel insurance options to their customers by moderating the travel insurance distribution and providing a SaaS solution that is plug-n-play, simple, and affordable. Magellan Gold Award for: This accolade recognizes the cutting edge innovation of Treppy®, an embedded insurance solution changing the way travel agents and retailers showcase travel insurance options to their customers by moderating the travel insurance distribution and providing a SaaS solution that is plug-n-play, simple, and affordable.

Online Travel Services - Overall-Technology Solutions : This award acknowledges Luna ®, the travel insurance industry's first-ever AI-powered smart bot, delivering a self-service experience that meets modern customers' expectations. Magellan Gold Award forLuna

About the Magellan Awards

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing, and services across various travel industry segments, including Airlines and Airports, Cruise Lines, Ground Transportation, Hospitality, Online Travel Services, and Travel Advisors. Each year, a panel of top travel industry experts is assembled to review and honor entries that meet the high standard of excellence established by Travel Weekly. Entries are judged solely on their merit, ensuring that each winner represents the pinnacle of their respective category.

"Being recognized by one of the most respected names in the travel industry is a proud moment for VisitorsCoverage. These Magellan Gold Awards symbolize our continued commitment to innovating new and improved ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of global travelers. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers, who inspire us to innovate, our team, who build and deliver the best travel insurance solutions, and Travel Weekly and the Magellan Awards judges panel for this great honor," says Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage.

About VisitorsCoverage

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage® has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secure and well-prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com .

