2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL with five finalists each, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies top the NL with four finalists each.

"There has been no shortage of incredible displays of defense this season, and the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists truly represent the best of the best when it comes to superior fielding ability," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "This year's finalists are comprised of a great mix of established veterans and talented newcomers which should make for an exciting debate around defense as the winners are announced."

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Position Player Team P José Berríos Toronto Blue Jays

Pablo López Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Minnesota Twins C Adley Rutschman Baltimore Orioles

Jonah Heim Texas Rangers

Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays 1B Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees

Nathaniel Lowe Texas Rangers

Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles 2B Mauricio Dubón Houston Astros

Marcus Semien Texas Rangers

Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians 3B Matt Chapman Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians

Alex Bregman Houston Astros SS Anthony Volpe New York Yankees

Corey Seager Texas Rangers

Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins LF Austin Hays Baltimore Orioles

Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays

Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians CF Julio Rodríguez Seattle Mariners

Kevin Kiermaier Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Robert Jr. Chicago White Sox RF Kyle Tucker Houston Astros

Adolis García Texas Rangers

Alex Verdugo Boston Red Sox UT Mauricio Dubón Houston Astros

Zach McKinstry Detroit Tigers

Taylor Walls Tampa Bay Rays

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Position Player Team P Jesús Luzardo Miami Marlins

Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Philadelphia Phillies C Patrick Bailey San Francisco Giants

Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks

J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies 1B Carlos Santana Milwaukee Brewers

Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers

Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 2B Ha-Seong Kim San Diego Padres

Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs

Bryson Stott Philadelphia Phillies 3B Austin Riley Atlanta Braves

Ryan McMahon Colorado Rockies

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates SS Francisco Lindor New York Mets

Dansby Swanson Chicago Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar Colorado Rockies LF Ian Happ Chicago Cubs

David Peralta Los Angeles Dodgers

Eddie Rosario Atlanta Braves CF Brenton Doyle Colorado Rockies

Michael Harris II Atlanta Braves

Alek Thomas Arizona Diamondbacks RF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers

Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres

Lane Thomas Washington Nationals UT Ha-Seong Kim San Diego Padres

Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals

Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2023 finalists include nine former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and eight former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday, Nov. 5, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each league to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 10.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Glove, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Base of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

