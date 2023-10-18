Ellipsis Health Announces New Board Member Dr. Gregory Moore, and New Advisory Board Members

Leaders in Behavioral Health, Healthcare Innovation, and Health Governance Join Ellipsis Health's Ranks

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health, the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology for the identification and monitoring of mental health conditions at scale, today announced that it has named Dr. Gregory Moore MD, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors and has added three new members to its Advisory Board: former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Dr. Tom Insel, and Dr. Aashish Shah. This group – which represents expertise across key aspects of healthcare and governance, from health technologists and innovators, to behavioral health specialists – will provide strategic guidance to support the company's go-to-market initiatives.

Dr. Moore has a depth of experience in healthcare technology that will be integral to Ellipsis Health's Board as the company enters a critical growth phase, expanding its partnerships with leading healthcare providers to improve the measurement of and treatment protocols for anxiety and depression at scale. He previously served as Corporate Vice President for Microsoft, leading global health and life sciences, where he played a pivotal role in Microsoft's $20B acquisition of Nuance and the creation of their healthcare product division. Before Microsoft, Dr. Moore was a Vice President at Google and the founder of Google Cloud Health and Life Sciences. As an engineer, neuroscientist, and board-certified physician in diagnostic radiology, neuroradiology, and clinical informatics, he has contributed significantly to advancing the use of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare and made significant scientific contributions in the area of biological psychiatry.

"I see tremendous potential for Ellipsis Health's AI-generated vocal biomarker technology to significantly improve how we care for patients' mental health needs and create much needed access to care at scale. I look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate an industry that is in critical need of transformation," said Dr. Moore. "Ellipsis Health has convened the best and brightest minds in the field and I applaud their continuing commitment to rigorous clinical and scientific validation of their product portfolio."

Three new advisors bring a wealth of industry knowledge across the public and private sectors to Ellipsis Health's Advisory Board. Former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, a prominent advocate for mental health and addiction care, co-authored the Federal Parity Law, ensuring mental health and substance use disorders receive insurance coverage equal to other health needs. Dr. Insel, the former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health, is a renowned psychiatrist and neuroscientist and has been a leading voice in mental health research and policy for decades. Dr. Shah is an accomplished physician, attorney, and business executive and was formerly Corporate Vice President of Payer Advocacy, Engagement, and Innovation at HCA Healthcare.

"As a long-term advocate for mental health, it's evident there are serious gaps in our system, leaving many Americans without the care they need. I'm hopeful that innovations like Ellipsis Health will help solve these enduring problems by supporting better and earlier identification of mental health conditions for the broad population no matter race, gender, or socio-economic status," said former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy.

"As Ellipsis Health develops new and deeper partnerships with some of the country's leading healthcare payers and health systems, we're thrilled to have the leadership and guidance of such an accomplished group with an array of expertise to ensure that we're making a profound impact on how mental health care is delivered," said Mainul Mondal, Founder and CEO of Ellipsis Health.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health is a healthcare technology company that uses AI-generated vocal biomarker technology to harness the human voice for earlier and better identification, assessment and monitoring of clinical anxiety and depression. Through partnerships with providers, payers, and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of mental health care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. The company was founded in 2017 and is backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, SJF Ventures, and Greycroft Ventures. To learn more about Ellipsis Health, visit https://www.ellipsishealth.com .

