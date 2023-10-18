G2A.COM Celebrates 13th Birthday by Introducing New Communication Platform to U.S. Market

– World's largest marketplace for digital entertainment offers a new destination for interaction between buyers and sellers, expanding product offerings to reach wider audiences –

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G2A.COM , the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, today announced the celebration of its 13th anniversary by establishing a cutting-edge brand positioning and brand purpose which is to open the Gate 2 Adventure into the digital world and democratize digital entertainment as such. The new communication platform is Gate Ready, which is designed to introduce Gate 2 Adventure positioning. It is also a cornerstone of G2A.COM's enhanced business strategy, announced earlier this year, to cater to a wider, more mainstream audience with the expansion of offerings on G2A.COM beyond gaming into the vast realm of digital entertainment.

"This new platform signifies a pivotal step forward in our global expansion, with a particular focus on the United States," explained Mona Kinal, Chief Marketing Officer of G2A.COM. "The Gate Ready platform has been designed to offer a seamless experience for new users to explore and maximize their G2A.COM journey, discover more, and truly engage with our digital offerings. While creating the content, we used the latest trends, such as AI, and tools enabling users to play with the form of expression, such as MidJourney."

Founded in 2010 in a small office by Bartosz Skwarczek and a group of visionary individuals, G2A.COM started as an online video game store. G2A.COM recognized the limitations of boxed distribution and has transformed itself into a thriving online marketplace that connects buyers and verified sellers. Thirteen years later, G2A.COM is now the world's largest digital entertainment marketplace, with over 25 million users and over 100 million sold items to date, becoming the top 8th cross-border marketplace in Europe in 2022, alongside Amazon, eBay and Vinted.

"As we celebrate our remarkable journey and milestones from the past few years, it's important that G2A.COM stays faithful to the core values that have guided us since our humble beginnings: to be a dependable, accessible, and secure source of digital entertainment," said Mona Kinal, CMO of G2A.COM. "As we look ahead, we're not merely broadening our platform beyond the digital gaming realm; we're unlocking doors to new adventures, audiences, and opportunities with a vision to create a trusted digital entertainment marketplace that is accessible, inclusive and secure for all."

The campaign video is remarkable for the internationally recognized talent and experts involved. The film was directed by Jan Dybus from Papaya Films, with which G2A.COM established a partnership. Cinematography is in the hands of Catherine Derry (The Great, Industry, Choose or Die). Editing is handled by Vee Pinot – a lead editor from a NYC editing studio Gramercy Park Studios who realized projects for the largest global brands – and Krystian Łupiński.

The campaign covers digital communication channels and cooperation with influencers and will last until mid-November 2023.

Information about the birthday campaign can be found on the landing page: https://www.g2a.com/bday

The video is available on the G2A.COM YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpBUUWPM4a8

To learn more about G2A.COM, please visit the corporate website: www.g2a.co

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 25 million people have already made their purchases. Customers can choose from more than 75,000 digital items - vouchers for digital games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items, like gift cards, subscriptions, and software - offered by sellers from all over the world. The platform is part of an entire ecosystem with various products and services, including G2A Plus, a membership program that offers discounts on the platform and other benefits, and G2A Goldmine, an affiliate service that allows its users to earn money by recommending their favorite games.

