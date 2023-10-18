Mytheresa and ERDEM celebrate partnership with intimate dinner in Chicago, Illinois

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Mytheresa and ERDEM hosted an intimate dinner at the iconic Chicago Cultural Center in the heart of downtown Chicago, IL. to celebrate their long-standing relationship and their first event in the market. The dinner was co-hosted by Mytheresa's CEO, Michael Kliger and ERDEM founder and creative director, Erdem Moralıoglu.

Erdem Moralioglu, Sarita Choudhury (PRNewswire)

The dinner was attended by Amy Sall, Aurora James, Azeeza Khan, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Gab Waller, Ilana Torbiner, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Kristen Crawley, Kristina O'Neill, Kate Foley, Meena Harris, and Sarita Choudhury, among others.

#Mytheresa

#ERDEM

Contact:

Aaron Alexander

804.678.8938

aaron.alexander@mytheresa.com

Aurora James, Meena Harris (PRNewswire)

Meena Harris, Orion Carloto, Gab Waller, Torin Ashtun, Marina Squerciati (PRNewswire)

Kristen Noel Crawley (PRNewswire)

Kristina O'Neill, Kate Foley (PRNewswire)

Jacquelyn Jablonski, Sarita Choudhury (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mytheresa