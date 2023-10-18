Pelican Products Appoints Kari Taylor as Chief Executive Officer of Peli BioThermal

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products Inc. announced today the appointment of Kari Taylor as CEO of Peli BioThermal. Peli BioThermal, a subsidiary of Pelican Products Inc., is a leader in the cold supply chain, providing temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. Taylor has been serving as an advisor to Peli BioThermal since June. This appointment reflects Pelican's commitment to commercial excellence and rapid growth in an ever-changing industry environment. She will work closely with James "JC" Curleigh who was recently named Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Products, Inc.

"Kari Taylor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the leadership team. As an advisor, Kari has demonstrated a deep understanding of the industry, market dynamics, and the company's core values," said Brandon Crawley, Managing Director at Platinum Equity, which acquired Pelican Products in 2021. "Kari's strategic insights, dedication, and collaborative approach, especially with key customers, have already had a profound impact on the company, and we believe she is the ideal candidate to lead Peli BioThermal into the future."

Taylor previously held key leadership roles at top global companies including RB Global, Inc.; Benco Dental Supply Company; W.W. Grainger, Inc.; and Office Depot, Inc. She is also a member of the board at Nixon Medical. She is a dynamic executive whose impact has spanned multiple industries delivering transformational strategies, strong cohesive teams, and collaborative relationships with customers.

"I'm incredibly honored to lead Peli BioThermal's next chapter; with an opportunity to build upon a recognized brand, broaden our product portfolio, and strengthen key partnerships," said Taylor. "I look forward to working closely with our customers and the team to shape an evolving cold supply chain."

Doug Ross, who joined Peli BioThermal in 2022 as president and has been instrumental in guiding the company through several important milestones, will serve as president and chief operating officer. He will continue contributing as a top executive with global responsibility for integrating and aligning the services and manufacturing operations, overseeing new product development, and leading the engineering and quality functions.

