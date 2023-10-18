Vincent English Appointed as CEO of PacketFabric to Transform Go to Market Capabilities and Accelerate Growth

ENGLISH IS A 25+ YEAR INDUSTRY LEADER KNOWN FOR SCALING GLOBAL NETWORK AND CLOUD BUSINESSES

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, a leading* Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Vincent English has been appointed to lead the company as its Chief Executive Officer. Vincent was previously the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Megaport where, in various roles, he was instrumental to growing the company's business – from the execution of a successful initial public offering to global expansion and consistent delivery of industry transformative products and services.

Highlights:

English played an instrumental role in growing Megaport, an early Network as a Service provider, from an Australian-based operation to a global platform delivering more than $100M in annual revenue as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.





English's global leadership experience enables PacketFabric to innovate its service roadmap and transform its go to market capabilities to accelerate growth globally as a leading Network as a Service provider.





PacketFabric's Network as a Service platform enables enterprises to connect to services and locations that power their businesses at cloud-scale and in real time. Customers can align their network architecture to optimize cost and performance for today's IT workloads and ensure they are ready for tomorrow's evolving data architectures.





PacketFabric is designed to be a 100G capable network for the company's portfolio of services with high availability, which is critical for large enterprise customers. The company also has a growing portfolio of 400G connections that are available to customers with the most demanding enterprise workloads.





In addition to being cloud native, PacketFabric offers a full array of enterprise services including first/last mile, AS1828 internet, and transit services that allow the company to operate as a next-generation network service provider for enterprises. A key part of the platform is a high degree of automation that eases self-service usage for customers.

Of his new role, English said, "I am thrilled to join PacketFabric at such a crucial point in the company's growth. Data consumption has continued to accelerate and has proven one of the fundamental constants in our industry. PacketFabric was built from the ground-up as a massive, cloud-scale network. With the ongoing growth of cloud services along with emerging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, this trend is accelerating. The PacketFabric platform has proven to be a crucial enabler for today's cloud consumption model. I am excited to support PacketFabric's go to market transformation to capture more of the cloud opportunity and deliver new services that will support our customers, partners, and enable the continued growth of intelligent IT architectures."

Digital Alpha Partner Karl Meyer added, "Vincent is an industry giant, and we are excited for him to build on the tremendous foundation that was established by Dave Ward who led the company to this point as its CEO. We believe that Vincent's executive leadership experience will help to guide PacketFabric in this next stage of growth, as PacketFabric continues to transform the Network as a Service industry."

English brings immense experience and valuable industry knowledge to PacketFabric. He held multiple executive roles at Megaport, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and most recently Chief Executive Officer. Prior to his tenure at Megaport, English served as Chief Financial Officer at Digicel Group, a multi-national telecommunications company. English also held multiple financial operations roles at Alcoa and Gillette.

English's robust industry vision, strong industry expertise, and global leadership experience will provide significant upside opportunity to PacketFabric.

*GigaOm recognized PacketFabric as a Leader/Outperformer in its 2023 Network & Edge Radar Report.

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is the only TruNaaS™ (Network as a Service) provider, delivering unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses worldwide. PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. They deliver self-service, on-demand cloud access, Internet, and point to point connectivity through the PacketFabric Converge™ platform, enabling faster provisioning of services for their customers. For more information, please visit www.packetfabric.com.

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

