GoPro Subscription Service Surpasses 2.5 Million Subscribers, Growing 20% Year-Over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that its subscription service surpassed 2.5 million subscribers at the end of Q3, growing 20% year-over-year.

"GoPro's subscription service is core to our strategy to provide a high value, complete end-to-end content creation experience for our customers," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Surpassing 2.5 million subscribers is a meaningful milestone, and we're excited to expand the value of our subscription offering even further with the launch of our all-new Quik desktop app later this year as an additional subscriber benefit included at no additional cost to subscribers."

"The GoPro subscription continues to be a powerful financial engine for GoPro, representing the fastest-growing, highest-margin and most profitable product we offer," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO.

GoPro's subscription service provides customers with unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro footage, the ability to auto upload footage to the cloud directly from their camera, automatic highlight videos sent to a customer's phone, premium editing tools in the Quik mobile app, a private livestreaming platform, guaranteed damaged-camera replacement, exclusive savings on GoPro cameras, and up to 50% off accessories at GoPro.com.

GoPro's all-new Quik desktop app, launching in November 2023 for MacOS and in Summer 2024 for Windows, will support footage from any camera and sync with the Quik mobile app for seamless cross-platform editing and content management.

The Quik desktop app will be made available to both new and existing GoPro subscribers at no additional cost, making the $49.99 annual GoPro subscription a powerful and affordable choice for aspiring content creators, regardless of what camera they use.

For details about the GoPro subscription, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

