Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, in consultation with Gavekal Capital Limited, the Fund's sub-adviser and sponsor, has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of Exchange Listed Funds Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Fund pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Fund is expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about November 17, 2023 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units on November 14, 2023, and the last day of trading of the Fund's shares on the NYSE Arca, Inc. will be on or about November 15, 2023. From November 14, 2023 through the last day of trading, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for Fund shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. From the last day of trading through the Liquidation Date, shareholders will not be able to purchase or sell shares in the secondary market.

In anticipation of the liquidation, the Fund will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, in preparation for the liquidation, all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with its stated investment strategy, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of liquidating the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

As of the date of this supplement, the Fund holds a Russian government bond that is illiquid and being valued at zero because of restrictions relating to the trading and settlement of Russian securities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to dispose of the security for value on or before the Liquidation Date or thereafter. If the Fund is able to dispose of the security for value after the Liquidation Date, shareholders may receive an additional distribution.

If you would like additional information, please call (833) 817-7116 or visit www.agovetf.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, investment strategies, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.agovetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of the Fund are bought and sold at a market price rather than net asset value ("NAV"). Shares of the Fund are not individually redeemed from the Fund. NAV is calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investments in smaller and mid-sized companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The fund is non-diversified. International investing may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Frontier markets generally have less developed capital markets than traditional emerging market countries, and, consequently, the risks of investing in foreign securities are magnified in such countries. These countries are subject to potentially significant political, social and economic instability, which could materially and adversely affect the companies in which the Fund may invest.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

View original content:

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC