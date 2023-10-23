SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Defense, the leading full-service global marketplace agency for beauty brands, has announced the appointment of Lisa Raimondo as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Including ten years in Proctor & Gamble's Personal Care unit, Lisa comes aboard with a distinguished track record leading sales teams in private equity tech companies, venture capitalist backed startups, and SaaS platforms.

Former P&G Exec Lisa Raimondo Joins Amazon Beauty Agency Market Defense as Chief Commercial Officer

Lisa's formidable experience includes her tenure as Associate Marketing Director, Global Hair Color at Procter & Gamble. There, her aptitude for strategic planning, brand management, and talent retention led to P&G's first billion-dollar hair color business with Global Koleston Retail Hair Color. Lisa went on to lead sales teams in securing crucial partnerships & revenue growth at Marketing services company Catalina, Marketing-tech company Claritas, and her most recent role as Vice President (Head of) Sales for Magnetic Mobile, a VC-backed tech start up focused on digital strategy through augmented reality.

Market Defense represents exceptional clients like Droplette, one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022, Allure's Best Clean Skincare brand Alpyn Beauty, and the Oprah O award-winning Iles Formula. Unilever-backed client Tatcha garnered multiple accolades in 2023, securing recognition from CEW, WWD, Allure, Glamour, and the National Eczema Association.

"Stepping into the CCO role at Market Defense during such a transformative time is an exhilarating opportunity," shared Lisa Raimondo. As a Global Brand & Sales Leader, I've always believed in knowing consumers & keeping them at the heart of business-based choices, which includes meeting them where they are and anticipating where they are going. Through both of those lenses, it's Amazon. I look forward to leveraging my experiences serving some of the world's biggest enterprise brands in Beauty & beyond, to help clients accelerate their growth on Amazon & other Global Marketplaces." Chief Growth Officer, Vanessa Kuykendall, stated "We see our relationship with our clients as a partnership in their growth. Their success is our success. Lisa's proven track record in scaling businesses will be instrumental in driving revenue for our clients, partners, and Market Defense."

Market Defense operates marketplace businesses on behalf of its clients, providing deep expertise in account management, brand protection, value added logistics and performance marketing for Amazon, Walmart, Mercado Libre, and other marketplaces around the world. Its portfolio of beauty brands includes influential legacy brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and Philip B, as well as female-founded indie successes Jillian Dempsey and Sara Happ, and international brands like Australia's Grown Alchemist and Wrinkles Schminkles. By further intertwining Lisa's unparalleled expertise with its core strategies, Market Defense looks forward to continuing its mission: We grow the world's best beauty brands on Amazon and other marketplaces. Globally.

