Toxin Free USA Sues CAVA for Food Containing Pesticides and Food Packaging Containing PFAS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toxin Free USA, a nonprofit dedicated to consumer protection and education, filed a lawsuit against Cava Group, Inc., a restaurant chain specializing in Mediterranean food, alleging deceptive marketing of its food and business practices.

CAVA prominently advertises its food as "healthy" and its business as environmentally sustainable. CAVA's mission statement is "to bring heart, health, and humanity to food." CAVA also states, "We believe in: Serving delicious food that helps more people eat well and live well. Taking care of the people and things that feed us: the earth, farmers, purveyors, and team members."

But, Toxin Free USA facilitated pesticide residue testing of CAVA's cabbage slaw, lentils, pitas, pita chips, and rice and found various biocides, including glyphosate, imazalil, isoprothiolane, piperonyl butoxide, tebuconazole, and tricyclazole. Glyphosate in particular is a pesticide that over 1,000 peer-reviewed studies have linked to health and environmental harms.

Additionally, lab tests of its grain and salad bowls by Toxic-Free Future revealed high levels of organic fluorine, an indicator that a product contains PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals that peer-reviewed studies have linked to cancer, autoimmune disease, thyroid disease, liver damage, high blood pressure, obesity, hormone disruption, decreased immunity, decreased fertility, and birth defects and harmful developmental effects in infants. Subsequent testing by Consumer Reports found high levels of organic fluorine.

Toxin Free USA commissioned additional testing and also found organic fluorine in CAVA's bowls. PFAS chemicals are known to migrate from food packaging to food, exposing consumers to these toxic chemicals. Food packaging made with PFAS cannot be safely composted and pollutes soil and water when disposed of in a landfill.

According to the 2021 Food & Health Survey by Food Insight, chemicals in food represent the most important food safety issue to consumers. Consumers rated this concern more highly than any other, including foodborne illness from bacteria. Toxin Free USA alleges that CAVA is misleading health-conscious consumers with its advertising.

"Food and products containing toxic PFAS chemicals and toxic pesticides such as glyphosate are neither healthy nor environmentally sustainable. If CAVA really wants to 'take care of the Earth', the company must remove these chemicals from their products. CAVA must stop greenwashing," said Diana Reeves, Executive Director of Toxin Free USA.

The CAVA suit, filed under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act, seeks to end CAVA's deceptive marketing. Toxin Free USA is represented by Richman Law & Policy.

Read the full CAVA complaint here.

