Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's Parent Company, Named Among Best Places to Work in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Won Life Brands – parent company of Famous Toastery, the better brunch franchise known for its "Famously Fresh" and simple-scratch menu, headquartered in Charlotte – has been announced as a finalist for the Best Places to Work award by The Charlotte Business Journal. The award highlights local employers – big and small – that have perks, practices and policies to attract and keep top talent.

"As an emerging company with just one year under our belt, we're incredibly honored to be already making waves in the Charlotte area as finalists for this prestigious award," said Robert Maynard, Founder and CEO of Won Life Brands. "We're thrilled to be able to offer a place in Charlotte where people not only want to work, but where they're proud to work."

Earlier this year, The Charlotte Business Journal recognized Won Life Brands as one of the Best in Human Resources in the area. Winners for the outlet's Best Places to Work Award will be announced at a celebration event on November 2.

Won Life Brands is committed to developing and growing its brands, one of which is Charlotte's very own Famous Toastery. Originally established in Huntersville, NC in 2005, and subsequently venturing into franchising in 2013, Famous Toastery now boasts a network of 25+ locations in operation spanning across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The brand has ambitious expansion plans currently underway, with the development of five new restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida, and the imminent opening of another location in North Carolina.

"Won Life Brands demonstrates the unique ability to not only help businesses grow, but also cultivate talent within their brands, ensuring brand success," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "Partnering with a company that values creating a desired work environment is of the upmost importance to us. Won Life Brands' profound dedication to the communities their brands serve is contagious and can be felt throughout the entire Famous Toastery franchise."

Famous Toastery believes food should be both delicious and nutritious, uncompromisingly fresh, and served to order quickly with service that is just as satisfying as the menu. A perfect destination for anyone who appreciates mouthwatering, home-style cooking, Famous Toastery's menu consists of decadent recipes expertly crafted with the freshest ingredients and, of course, 100% Grade A pure maple syrup.

ABOUT WON LIFE BRANDS

Won Life Brands is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which include Famous Toastery, Flour Power Cooking Studios, Big Burger Spot, and Cartridge World America.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business' The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019 and 2022. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

