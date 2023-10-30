UNWRAP THE HOTTEST HOLIDAY GIFT FOR CULINARY-MINDED FAMILIES: THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY PROGRESSIVE KNIFE SET PROMOTING KNIFE SAFETY AND ESSENTIAL SKILLS FOR CHILDREN

The top-requested item by parents at LKA schools across the US and Canada is now available to families everywhere to empower their children with essential knife safety skills fostering a lifelong love for cooking while prioritizing their well-being

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Little Kitchen Academy(LKA), the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages 3-18, is again demonstrating itself as a leader in the movement to educate and empower children through cooking by now publicly making available the first-of-its-kind Progressive Knife Set for children. The set was developed in partnership with Küssi, a leading manufacturer of high-quality knives renowned for its commitment to producing safe, durable, and ergonomic kitchen tools.

The alliance between Little Kitchen Academy and Küssi seeks to revolutionize the way children learn about knives and their safe usage in the kitchen. Through this collaboration, Little Kitchen Academy has combined the knowledge gained from over 85,000 student visits with Küssi's expertise in knife safety, craftsmanship, and education to innovate this game-changing knife set as well as to develop quality instructional videos with LKA students of all age groups demonstrating knife skills and safety.

Knife safety is the top concern as parents strive to allow their children to have more independence in the kitchen. LKA helps alleviate much of this concern by providing the right tools at the right time along with clear guidance on the best way to handle them through this ground-breaking new knife set.

"We are very proud of the Progressive Knife Set we've developed as it incorporates everything we've learned about the proper hand movement and grip technique appropriate for each stage in a child's cooking experience" said LKA founder Felicity Curin. "It even includes a proprietary blade custom-made for a key stage in a child's development that is completely new to the cutlery industry. With the launch of our ecommerce allowing the purchase of the LKA Progressive Knife Sets, we are excited about our ability to allow more children to safely assert their independence in the kitchen."

LKA has launched an e-commerce website so current LKA families as well as families in areas that don't yet have a local school open can benefit from using the tools as part of their home cooking experience. A very limited quantity of the Progressive Knife Sets are available for pre-sale now at www.littlekitchenacademy.com/PKS and will ship in early December just in time for the holidays. Quantities are expected to sell out and further production runs may not be available in time for the holidays' so interested families are urged to order very soon.

"This custom knife set has been the top requested item from families whose kids have taken our classes as they are amazed by the remarkable progress their child has made in their knife skills and independence, and want to continue to practice these essential skills in their own kitchens" said LKA CEO and Co-Founder, Brian Curin.

Crafted from high-quality German steel, these knives have a superior edge retention, while the rubberized handles ensure a safe, non-slip grip, even when wet. The smaller knives also have rounded blade tips and a safety choil to ensure that little fingers don't slip onto the blade.

Detailed safety videos are included with experienced LKA students ages 3-18 demonstrating proper knife skills using each of the five knives.

The Progressive Knife Set makes a unique holiday gift for kids who love to cook or those who could benefit from more experience in the kitchen. It also makes a great wedding or baby shower gift as the Level 4 and 5 knives are full-sized adult blades that can be used by everyone and the set can grow with a growing family.

The Progressive Knife Set will retail to the public for $249 USD and $299 CAD including free shipping with special pricing available for families who have enrolled with Little Kitchen Academy.

House of Knives, a trusted retailer with a wide range of premium kitchenware, will provide ongoing support including a lifetime warranty to ensure top customer satisfaction.

More information and images are included on the retail site at www.littlekitchenacademy.com/PKS

About Little Kitchen Academy

To families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created by Felicity Curin, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, her husband, proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy , LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line , The Global FoodBanking Network , Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted . In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden , BIRKENSTOCK , ChefWorks , ChopValue , Emeco , Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., and Welcome Industries . Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are in Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, B.C.

For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Kussi

Like most things in life, one cannot be successful in the kitchen without the correct tools. From spatulas and peelers to cutting boards and knives, there is a Küssi kitchen tool for you. Functional tools designed with quality over quantity in mind, every Küssi tool is backed by a lifetime warranty. Küssi is owned and distributed by Equinox Imports and currently sold hrough House of Knives, a successful and proudly Canadian family-owned business established in 1979 with 14 locations across Western Canada. Owners Andre and Qua-Fung Eng aim "To improve the quality of life of all those we encounter through edge-u-cation and innovation".

