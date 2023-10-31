Algerian engineer amazed during first trip to China

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yacine Baaziz, an Algerian engineer working with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, had an unforgettable first trip to China.

Invited to participate in the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, Yacine was impressed by China's infrastructure and new techniques during his visit.

"It was a dream to come here to China. In the past, we see China on TV, but now I'm here," he says.

Looking to the future, Yacine hopes that more Chinese companies will invest in Algeria and other African countries, further strengthening the bonds between nations.

He envisions greater collective efforts in supporting the Belt and Road Initiative to boost the development of infrastructure connectivity in all participating countries, including Algeria, his home country.

Watch the video to find out more.

