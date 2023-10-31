Daniel's Music Foundation Announces Recipients for The 4th Annual Danny Awards Honoring Musicians with Disabilities

Event to be Livestreamed from NYC's Symphony Space

on November 18, 2023

Award Show Serves as Artist Pipeline for New Record Label,

Just Call Me By My Name™

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based 501(c)(3), Daniel's Music Foundation has announced the recipients of The 4th Annual Danny Awards, which recognizes exceptionally talented musicians, with the purpose of challenging society to think differently about disability. The Danny Awards will be broadcast via livestream from NYC's Symphony Space on November 18, 2023 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm ET. Attend the event or register for the livestream HERE.

The Danny Awards recognizes talented musicians and challenges society to think differently about disability.

This year's recipients hail from the US, and as far away as Australia, representing rock, jazz, opera, and more. They include Josh Armstrong (Minnesota), Ricky Bartlett & Vibe (Iowa), Mina Cuesta (New York), George Dennehy (Virginia), Sarah Hardwig (Tennessee), Eliza Hull (Australia), Jude Kofie (Colorado), Jesse Magee & Leftstronger (Maryland), Rick Renstrom (Florida), Yoo Jin Noh (Massachusetts), and Santon (Massachusetts). "Meet" the recipients HERE.

The Danny Awards is an artist pipeline for Just Call Me By My Name, a record label for musicians with disabilities (distributed by The Orchard) that releases compilation EPs timed to key Disability Awareness dates. The label also seeks performance opportunities at festivals, award shows, DEI conferences and corporate events, and promotes artists' music through listening stations at key venues.

This year's Danny Award recipients will have the opportunity to learn more about the music industry through panels and workshops hosted by label partner and global music distribution and artist-services company, The Orchard and the NY Chapter of The Recording Academy.

ABOUT:

Daniel's Music Foundation was founded in 2006 by the Trush Family to empower individuals with disabilities through music. Today, we serve thousands of individuals – locally at our 8,700 square-foot music center in NYC, and nationally through the DMF Online Community. Our mission is to provide a comfortable, educational, and social environment in which individuals of all abilities can enjoy, learn, and practice the joy of music together.

As an organization, we are passionately committed to providing access to music for individuals with disabilities while working to build a more inclusive society for all.

