New Chief Financial Officer Hire Strengthens Kraton's Executive Leadership Team

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, is delighted to announce the appointment of Eun-Mi Kim as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Eun-Mi's exceptional finance leadership and industry experience make her an invaluable addition to the Kraton executive team.

Eun-Mi brings with her an extensive portfolio of experience from her tenure at DuPont, where she held an array of leadership roles in both finance and business operations. Ms. Kim's illustrious career showcases a blend of strategic leadership and financial acumen. Her progression at DuPont encompassed a multitude of responsibilities, allowing her to demonstrate exceptional prowess across diverse roles and business units. Her versatility is evident from her contributions, ranging from many corporate leadership roles such as Vice President, Finance Transformation and Vice President & CFO, Transportation & Industrial segment.

"Kraton is on a transformative journey, and we believe Eun-Mi's diverse experience and proven track record will be instrumental in propelling us towards our strategic goals," said Marcello Boldrini, CEO of Kraton. "We're excited to welcome Eun-Mi to our leadership team and are confident she will add significant value as we continue to innovate and grow."

Eun-Mi commented on her appointment, "I am thrilled to be joining Kraton, a company renowned for its innovative products and commitment to sustainability. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and driving financial excellence."

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

