All Star Healthcare Solutions Announces Multiple Leadership Promotions

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire job opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, recently named four new divisional vice presidents.

From left: Ryan McGann, Divisional Vice President, Sales, Locums Division; Robert Jones, Divisional Vice President, Sales, Locums Division; Colleen Versace, Divisional Vice President, Finance and Accounting; Rachel Michell, Divisional Vice President, Operations Support. (PRNewswire)

Ryan McGann now serves as a Divisional Vice President, Sales for the Locums Division. He joined All Star 11 years ago and was instrumental in growing several sales teams. In his new position, McGann continues to drive the locum tenens business, cultivating relationships with providers and clients, and mentoring recruiters.

Robert Jones, who joined All Star in 2017, also has been named a Divisional Vice President, Sales for the Locums Division. Jones utilizes his vast experience in healthcare staffing along with his in-depth knowledge of training and leadership development to coach recruiters in reaching their goals.

Colleen Versace, All Star's new Divisional Vice President of Finance and Accounting, has made a significant impact on the Finance and Accounting Division with each role she's fulfilled since joining All Star in 2014. In her new position, Versace focuses on in-depth financial analysis and long-term fiscal planning as the company continues to gain market share.

As Divisional Vice President, Operations Support, Rachel Michell expands her role in overseeing various aspects of business operations, including directing Sales Administrative Support, which serves as a liaison between several departments, and the Facilities, Travel, and LEAN Process Improvement teams. Additionally, Michell, who joined All Star in 2015, collaborates with other leaders to implement programs that support our people and our high-performance, caring culture.

"Our leaders make an incredible impact on their teams and on our clients, providers, and community," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President. "These dynamic professionals exemplify our signature 'Red Carpet' Service in all they do. Their expert knowledge, absolute dedication, and servant leadership will lend critical support as the company experiences ongoing growth."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the U.S., delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ Logo (PRNewsfoto/All Star Recruiting) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions