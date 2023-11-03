Entergy to participate in 58th EEI Financial Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Chairman and CEO Drew Marsh and members of the senior management team plan to meet with investors during the 58th Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference from Sunday, Nov. 12 to Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. They plan to discuss, among other things, Entergy's customer-centric investments and long-term growth opportunities.

Meeting materials will be posted Friday, Nov. 10 to Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors.

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

