Unite Us to Host One Continuum Community: Power of Partnership

Unite Us hosts leaders from national organizations to address drivers of health (DOH) and improve community health through cross-sector collaboration

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, will host One Continuum Community: Power of Partnership on November 9 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The virtual event will bring together hundreds of leaders from various organizations, such as the American Heart Association , Catholic Charities , March of Dimes , Boys & Girls Clubs of America , and other notable community-based organizations, to discuss how community stakeholders can collaborate to enhance the well-being of communities.

"Unite Us is honored to gather with like-minded organizations that share our dedication to partnering within the community to address drivers of health," said Adrienne Sherk, Associate Vice President of National Partnerships at Unite Us. "By working together and coordinating efforts, we can all play an active role in helping communities overcome the social challenges holding them back from achieving optimal health. We are eager to transform the productive discussions from this event into tangible outcomes that will benefit everyone."

The event will explore innovative strategies for collaborative solutions to aid community-based organizations that serve as the first point of care for individuals and families needing government, healthcare, and other social service programs. Attendees will discuss topics such as "Innovating for Tomorrow: Healthcare's New Frontier" to "Evolution of Collaboration: Strategies to Support Communities" and share their insights about the challenges posed by DOH and the importance of the power of partnership to improve community health.

"To ensure all youth and their families can achieve great futures, it's critical that the communities in which they reside have access to resources that support their health and well-being," said Amanda Ruckel, Senior National Director of Partnerships & Growth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We're eager to come together with leaders from different sectors to discuss how care delivery can be transformed and how working together, we can find sustainable solutions."

If you're interested in attending this event, click here to register for One Continuum Community .

