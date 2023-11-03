U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Meet Nov. 14

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Nov. 14, 2023, in open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting beginning at noon ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room on the 11th floor. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

Remarks of the Chairman of the Board of Governors Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of the Minutes Committee Reports FY2023 Annual Financial Report FY2023 10K and Financial Statements Annual Report to Congress FY2024 Integrated Financial Plan and Liquidity Outlook FY2025 Congressional Reimbursement Request Quarterly Service Performance Report Approval of Tentative Agenda for the Feb. 8, 2024 Meeting Election of the Chairman and Vice Chairman Adjournment

A public comment period will begin immediately following the adjournment of the open session on Nov. 14, 2023, and shall last no more than 40 minutes. During the public comment period, members of the public present at the meeting may comment on any item or subject listed on the agenda for the open session. Registration of speakers at the public comment period is required. Speakers must register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bog-11-14-2023. No more than 30 minutes of the public comment period shall be allotted to registered speakers present at the meeting, and no more than three minutes shall be allotted to each speaker. The time allotted to each speaker will be determined after registration closes. Registration to speak during the public comment period shall end on Nov. 9 at noon ET. Additionally, a select number of written comments will be read in whole or in part during the public comment period for no more than 10 minutes. Written comments on any item or subject listed on the agenda for the open session may be submitted by United States Mail to the address below or to the e-mail address bog-inquiries@usps.gov. If submitted by e-mail, written comments must include a valid email address for the person submitting the comment and the words "Public Comment Period" in the subject line. Written comments must be received before Nov. 9 at noon ET. Participation in the public comment period is governed by 39 C.F.R. 232.1(n). The next public comment period is scheduled for Nov. 2024.

Mailing address for public comments:

US Postal Service

Office of the Board of Governors

475 L'Enfant Plaza SW Rm 10300

Washington, DC 20260-1000

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at https://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/#sessions. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

