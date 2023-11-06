ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance Makes Thanksgiving "Dogsgiving" This Year

The ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program to Provide Dogs the Ultimate Thanksgiving Feast and Donate $10,000 to a Select Animal Shelter

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program will host the ultimate Dogsgiving this year, making Thanksgiving more pet friendly. The company launched a giveaway for one winner to be awarded five dog Thanksgiving meals and toys and the opportunity to pick one animal shelter to receive a $10,000 donation from the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program.

"At ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance, we treat our pets like family and want them to join in on the holiday festivities, but Thanksgiving meals and sweet treats are not always safe for them to consume," said Anna Clarke, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance. "We wanted to come up with a way for our dogs to be involved in Thanksgiving traditions safely. Instead of worrying about what to feed your dog to celebrate the holiday, we'll take care of the meal and provide food made specifically for them along with ample toys. We know not all dogs have a home and a human to celebrate with and we want to also ensure we're helping with a donation to a shelter of the winner's choosing."

The ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program is raising awareness through this giveaway of the increasing veterinary care costs and the importance of pet insurance to help provide the vet care pets need in case of toxic food ingestion, which is common around Thanksgiving. With 42 percent of pet owners saying a vet bill of $999 or less would cause them to go into debt, pet insurance helps to cover the eligible veterinary bill and provides peace of mind if your pet gets injured or sick.

Giveaway Details:

5 Thanksgiving meals, suitable for dogs, containing a turkey meatloaf, loaded white potatoes, roasted butternut squash, a Gobble Gobble cake, and a Thanksgiving cookie.



Thanksgiving themed toys for each of 5 furry friends.



A $10,000 donation to an animal shelter of your choice.

The giveaway opens on November 6 (following announcement on social media) and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 15, 2023 .



The winner will be selected at random on November 16, 2023 .

You must live in the United States (not available in FL, NY, or Puerto Rico ).



You must be 18+ in age.

"As a veterinarian, it's not uncommon to care for pets that become very ill after eating inappropriate foods, either given as treats or those that pets ingested from holiday dinner tables while their owners weren't looking," said Wendy Hauser, DVM and Special Advisor to the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program. "We want to ensure your dog is healthy and protected in case this happens this year so they can live a happy, healthy, and long life. Providing them with human food that's less likely to upset their GI system and a few fun toys to distract them from your holiday meal is the perfect way to do so."

Each year, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center sees an increase in calls of potential pet toxicity related to Thanksgiving meals. If you suspect your pet has been exposed to any hazardous substances, please contact your veterinarian, or call the Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435. If your pet has a sensitive stomach or medical conditions that require a specific diet, avoid dietary changes such as introducing new foods or snacks without consulting your veterinarian first.

To view all giveaway terms and conditions and enter for your chance to win, visit the giveaway site. This sweepstakes is not available in Florida, New York, or Puerto Rico.

About ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance*

The ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program views pets as part of our families and believes we should protect them as such. As the exclusive insurance partner of The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) since 2006, we're committed to providing reliable, affordable, and trustworthy coverage so our pets can live happier, healthier, longer lives. Over the past 20 years, we've covered more than 600,000 pets while processing more than 2.2 million claims. Learn more at www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

*Underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581), or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), and produced by PTZ Insurance Agency, Ltd. (NPN: 5328528). The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Pre-existing conditions are not covered. For all terms, visit: www.aspcapetinsurance.com/terms.

