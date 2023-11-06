No Kid Hungry Corporate Partners Spread Holiday Cheer and Help End Childhood Hunger in America with Seasonal Products and Promotions That Give Back

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All children deserve a holiday season filled with joy and the food they need to thrive, but 1 in 5 kids in America live with hunger. That's why No Kid Hungry partners are uniting to help connect kids with the meals they need to thrive this holiday season and all year long. As consumers dine this holiday season and plan their shopping lists, it's easy to give back and support No Kid Hungry's work to end childhood hunger through a number of seasonal products and limited-time promotions offered by national companies including Citi, DoorDash, Madewell, Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️ and more. Every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry this holiday season can help connect a child with 10 healthy meals.*

"Many families celebrate the season with traditions and favorite holiday meals, but childhood hunger doesn't take a holiday for the 13 million kids it impacts," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're grateful to our corporate partners who are helping us change that by giving consumers the opportunity to give back and empower their dollars by dining and shopping for holiday gifts and promotions. Together, we can help ensure every child gets the food they need this holiday season and every day."

Seasonal products and holiday promotions that support No Kid Hungry include:

Citi: On Giving Tuesday, Citi will be matching all donations to No Kid Hungry, up to $500,000 . Additionally, for every Citi Bike® ️ride in New York and New Jersey , Citi will donate 10 cents to No Kid Hungry, now through December 31st , or until Citi reaches its goal of $500,000 .





Arby's Foundation: From December 17th through December 23rd , the Arby's Foundation will match all donations to No Kid Hungry, up to $150,000 .





Bar Louie: From January 9th, 2023 through January 8th, 2024 , Bar Louie will donate $1 for every Martini of the Month sold, up to $5,000 per month. November will feature "The Star" and "Mean Bean", while December's Martini's of the Month will be the "Chicago Ave" and "The Diva". Guests can also add a donation or round-up their purchase!





Bloomingdale's : Throughout November, Bloomingdale's shoppers can round-up their purchase in store or add a donation online at checkout to support No Kid Hungry.





DoorDash: On designated days through 12/31/23, consumers can use code 6MAN for $6 off their order of $25+, and DoorDash will donate $6 to No Kid Hungry (up to $50K ). Terms apply.





Green Giant: For each Friendsgiving® sign-up, Green Giant will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry®, up to $35,000 (minimum $25,000 donation) from November 8th - November 30th, 2023 .





Hickory Farms: Hickory Farms will donate $5 from every Give Back Gift Box sold from 4/1/23-3/31/24 . Consumers can also support with a donation at checkout and a donation in retail option.





Holiday Stationstores: Holiday Stationstores LLC, part of the Circle K family, will donate 1% of the sales for each purchase of a Holiday branded gift card up to a maximum of $30,000 from November 30, 2023 to January 3, 2024 .





Madewell: In addition to Madewell's $50,000 donation the brand is inviting their customers to donate online or in-store from November 2 nd – December 31 st , 2023.





Marco's Pizza: Round up your order to the nearest dollar, or donate a flat amount, and Marco's will donate to No Kid Hungry now through 2/29/24 with a minimum commitment of $250,000 .





Mendocino Farms: Add a donation to your online order or round up your check in restaurant to the nearest dollar to benefit No Kid Hungry. Mendocino Farms will match all donations on Giving Tuesday, 11/28/23, and will make a minimum donation of $40,000 to No Kid Hungry.





Peet's Coffee: From December 13 – December 24 , Peet's Coffee will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for every purchase of their "Holiday Blend" coffee at participating stores and online with a minimum donation of $30,000 . Peet's Coffee will also invite customers to donate at checkout.





The Habit Burger: The Habit Burger Grill will ask guests to round up their check for No Kid Hungry in store, in-app and online with a minimum commitment of $200,000 .





Tropical Smoothie Cafe: $1 per Sunshine Smoothie®️ purchased will be donated to No Kid Hungry*. Customers may also round up in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe App to support No Kid Hungry at checkout. *Terms & conditions apply.





Veronica Beard: For every purchase on veronicabeard.com between 10/1/23 and 12/21/23 , $5 will be donated to No Kid Hungry with a minimum guarantee of $300,000 .





Viva Chicken: Viva Chicken will donate 50 cents from the sale of every churro sold through December 31, 2023 .





Wicked Good Cupcakes: Wicked Good Cupcakes will donate $1 for every Cookies & Cream or Gluten Free Cookies & Cream Cupcake Jar sold from April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024 .





Williams Sonoma: Williams Sonoma will donate 30% of the purchase price of No Kid Hungry spatulas and other specially designed products while supplies last.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

For a complete list of No Kid Hungry's participating partners and promotions, and to learn all the ways to give back to No Kid Hungry this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry.org/BrandsThatGive .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Allison deBrauwere; adebrauwere@strength.org

