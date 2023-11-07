LIONS, MERMAIDS AND PIRATES, OH MY! ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ICON OF THE SEAS TO DEBUT SHOW-STOPPING ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

The First-of-its-Kind Vacation Introduces Firsts, like "The Wizard of Oz" and Skateboarders, and More Live Music and Comedy Than Ever

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International is pulling back the curtain and revealing the entertainment taking center stage on the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas. In January 2024, the first-of-its-kind vacation is set to debut a bold, new lineup of full-scale shows across the cruise line's four signature "stages" – air, ice, water and theater – and more live music and comedy than ever before. From the first rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at sea and a live showband extravaganza to the debut cast of robots, skateboarders and more, the playbill of entertainment on Icon is made for every type of family and vacationer.

Developed in-house by Royal Caribbean, the largest producer of live entertainment in the world, the variety of productions and performances will come to life across Icon day and night. More than 75 world-class performers will be under the spotlight at the all-new AquaDome and its next-level AquaTheater, the Royal Theater and the Absolute Zero ice arena, which showcase state-of-the-art technology like 3D flying systems and robot arms that act as diving boards for high divers (and more). When it comes to entertainment beyond the stage, 50 live musicians and comedians will set the tone throughout Icon and in more venues, including the new Lou's Jazz 'n Blues and Dueling Pianos, and all-time favorites with a twist such as Schooner Bar and the Point & Feather English pub.

"At the heart of so many of the memories made on Royal Caribbean vacations is a combination of live entertainment that's unmatched in the vacation industry, and we're taking it to the next level on Icon of the Seas," said Nick Weir, senior vice president, entertainment, Royal Caribbean International. "If you're a fan of full-scale productions on Broadway and the West End or live music and comedy in hot spots like Las Vegas, Icon has it all for every mood and style in one vacation – alongside never-before-seen twists only found on Royal Caribbean."

Highlights of the entertainment vacationers have in store on Icon include:

Deck-Defying Feats in the AquaDome

"Aqua Action!" – Combining technological and physical feats, a new kind of cast debuts in this high-octane production. Olympic-level high divers, skateboarders, aerialists, slackliners and synchronized swimmers come together with high-tech firsts, like a double 3D flying system and robots doubling as diving boards and set creators, to blur the lines between live-action movie and theatrical experience.

"Pirates vs. Mermaids" – A mythical world comes to life in this show with a combination of a lighthearted storyline, fairytale characters and humor for both the adults and kids. Pirates and mermaids go tail to toe to show off their greatest feats and see who really rules the ocean after all.

Encore-Worthy Acts in the Royal Theater

"The Wizard of Oz" – The first cruise line to debut the classic tale of Dorothy's adventure to Oz – and with a modern twist. Royal Caribbean's rendition of this favorite across generations features characters soaring above the audience, a revolutionary set design with never-before-seen stage effects, more than 600 costume elements and an original score performed by a new 16-piece orchestra.

"SHOWBAND! Live. Music. Now." – This must-see, must-hear event for music lovers will spotlight 16 talented musicians. By combining their chart-topping skills with the venue's cutting-edge sound and video technology, the show conductor and string, woodwind, brass and percussion instrumentalists will harness the power of live music to fully immerse the audience in an all-out sensory experience.

Cool-as-Ice Twists and Turns in Absolute Zero

"Starburst: Elemental Beauty" – The awe-inspiring, artistic interpretation of the periodic table of elements is at the heart of this thrilling story about the building blocks of life. The Olympic-level ice cast will wow with powerful, high-speed choreography that packs more tricks and higher jumps, made possible by the design of the new oval-shaped ice arena that takes the cruise line's introduction of the first ice rink at sea in 1999 to new heights yet again. Along with jaw-dropping digitally mapped backdrops and vibrant lighting displays, the show will be a fully immersive experience.

"Once Upon a Time: The King's Royal Ball " – This ultimate gathering of famous fairytale superstars is specially tailormade for young vacationers and their families. Timeless tales will take everyone on a nostalgic ride through their childhood with twists and surprising new details not part of the originals.

Beyond the Stage

Music lovers, fans of comedy and everyone in between can enjoy tunes, dance moves and laughs at every turn. From rhythm and rhyme to a rotating setlist of all-time chart-toppers across rock, pop, Caribbean beats, Latin music and more, nine hotspots on Icon are an ode to live music and the greatest genres. A night out all about the laughs is where the Manhattan -inspired Comedy Club comes in, with three comedians that make a date night or friends night out one to remember – for the adults only.

"SHIPS AHOY!" – Scalawags, swashbucklers and sailors of all types will take over the reimagined Royal Promenade with their fleets and flotillas that carry hundreds of shipmates from the past and present as they meet for a show of skills and battle of the wits

Vacationers can go behind the scenes on how all the entertainment is coming to life in the newest episode of Royal Caribbean's monthly video series, "Making an Icon: Creating Show-Stopping Entertainment."

From setting the stage to setting records, the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation – from the resort getaway to the beach escape and the theme park adventure – is where everyone can make memories together and on their own terms. Highlights of the game-changing experiences in store include six record-breaking waterslides, seven pools – one for every day of the week – a stay-all-day neighborhood designed for young families, entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; 40-plus ways to dine and drink; and more across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in and of themselves.

In between the thrills and ways to chill on Icon's 7-night vacations, adventurers can explore the islands of the eastern and western Caribbean and The Bahamas, including Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Roatan, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Royal Caribbean's award-winning private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay and its new adults-only Hideaway Beach (opening January 2024). More details about Icon are available at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

