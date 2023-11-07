OnSolve Strengthens Government Crisis Response and Resilience through AI-Powered Technology and Data

New OnSolve analysis shows how government agencies can leverage risk data, technology and collaboration to improve crisis outcomes

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve , a leading critical event management provider that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today released its 2023 Government Risk Impact Brief. The brief focuses on how federal, state and local government agencies can leverage advanced technology, data and public-private collaborative partnerships to build resilience in a dynamic threat landscape in which one event can have unexpected impacts that cascade throughout communities and the agencies that support them.

OnSolve examined four real-world examples that demonstrate the complex risk environment agencies face and how physical threats can negatively impact public safety, economic stability and the ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

Extreme weather events are shifting to unexpected locations and are causing cascading impacts. The data shows Tornado Alley is moving eastward, with 57 percent of all U.S. tornado reports in the first half of 2023 being reported in the Southeast. The Canadian wildfires had far-reaching impacts, with 59 percent of U.S. air pollution reports during the first half of 2023 occurring in June. During the 2023 South Central Texas ice storm from January 30, 2023 to February 2, 2023 , there was a 338 percent increase in reports of power outages and a 100 percent increase in reports of thefts compared to two weeks prior.

America's aging infrastructure threatens public safety and the economy. In the first half of 2023, 68 percent of the structure collapses reported were building structure collapses and 21 percent were road and construction related.

Rising rates of vehicle and retail theft pose a threat to communities and businesses across the nation. Reports of theft made up 67 percent of all crime reports in the U.S. in the first half of 2023. Of these theft reports, 35 percent were vehicle theft and 16 percent were retail theft.

The pending 2024 election will lead to an increase in threats as evidenced by the 2020 election data. Compared to two weeks prior to the week of the 2020 election, reports of protests increased by 250 percent during the week of the election ( November 1, 2020 , to November 7, 2020 ). Reports of other threats increased during this timeframe as well: explosions increased by 220 percent, shootings increased by 65 percent and arson increased by 38 percent.

"Today, we respond to what we know – things we've seen before," said Peter Gaynor, former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator. "We need to take a deeper dive into the interconnectedness and interdependence between these things we are unfamiliar with to get a better view of what's critical to our communities and nation."

To accomplish this, agencies need to combine the power of risk data, technology and collaboration. As a follow-up to the 2023 OnSolve Global Risk Impact Report , the Government Risk Impact Brief is based on analysis of global events detected by OnSolve Risk Intelligence from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. To enhance the depth and accuracy of the brief's findings, contributions include external news and research sources as well as insights from industry experts with extensive experience in government and crisis management.

"Critical events are no longer rare and random," said Chris Hurst, Vice President, Value Engineering at OnSolve. "In our new normal, they're severe and frequent. This changes everything about how we think about responding to risk – from the models we use to planning, response and recovery actions."

Methodology

OnSolve's mid-year risk data analysis outlines the top risks that have occurred as a percentage of all events OnSolve detected from January 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023 that had the potential to impact its customers worldwide. The data in this report was gathered using OnSolve Risk Intelligence, an AI-powered technology that monitors over 50 risk categories of physical threats, in 30+ languages across 159 countries in real time.

OnSolve Risk Intelligence uses AI and analyst-vetted information pulled from data sources that include local fire, police or emergency medical services departments, weather reports and alerts from government and non-government, verified sources, federal government agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and other crisis management entities, local, national and international news and critical event reports from verified social media feeds.

About OnSolve

