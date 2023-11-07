PolyAI Announces VOX 2023: Driving Customer Engagement for Business Results

First-of-its-kind event explores the future of customer experience and AI's benefits in the enterprise

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a global leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), is poised to kick off its inaugural PolyAI VOX 2023 virtual summit on November 16th, exploring how the world's most innovative companies are leveraging the latest breakthroughs in AI to drive engaging customer service interactions at scale.

PolyAI logo (PRNewswire)

Eighty percent of consumers expect bots and AI to improve their customer experience, leaving enterprises with questions to answer: How can customer-centric companies continue to offer competitive CX at scale? Can AI take the pressure off your contact center AND actively improve CX? What's the buzz with generative AI, and how can it work for your business? PolyAI VOX 2023 brings builders and practitioners to the virtual stage to answer these crucial questions.

"This event allows enterprise leaders to come together and get real-time insights from their most progressive peers across verticals, interacting directly not only with titans of industry who've launched successful AI-fueled initiatives, but also top machine learning engineers, contact center architects and more," said Nikola Mrkšić, CEO and co-founder of PolyAI. "Rather than trying to answer mission-critical questions about customer experience on your own, in this forum, you'll get the insider analysis on building versus buying, hear about the automation journey first-hand, and learn how to evaluate the ever-evolving risks and benefits in deploying enterprise AI."

Sessions will deliver actionable insights covering various topics, including keeping automation human and putting customers in the driver's seat, leveraging AI for competitive generation and customer-led conversations in the age of generative AI. Attendees will also get a first look at the next-generation developments PolyAI will be rolling out soon. External speakers include:

Paul Pugal , Managing Director, Customer Experience UK & Ireland at FedEx

Terri DeMent , Director, Consumer Services at Nestlé Purina North America

Pavan Kapur, Chief Commercial Officer at Caesars Entertainment

Dan Savino , SVP of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at SelectQuote

Mike Hansen , Director of Contact Center Operations at Carter's

Dan Eddie , Director of Customer Service at Simplyhealth

Bryan Delmont , Operations Manager at Bonfe

Brian Jeppesen , Director of Contact Centers at Landry's

To learn more about PolyAI VOX 2023 or register to attend, visit https://poly.ai/vox2023/ .

About PolyAI

PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it.

PolyAI serves enterprises where customer conversation is an important part of doing business. Customers include transformative visionaries in global banking, hospitality, home services, insurance, retail, and telecommunications, as well as municipal entities and orgs in the public sector.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PolyAI