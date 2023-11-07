Versiti Acquires Indianapolis-based Pearl Pathways

The acquisition accelerates the organization's life science product development capability

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, today announced the acquisition of Pearl Pathways, a recognized, trusted advisor and preferred partner for enabling innovative and expedited life science product development.

Versiti Logo (PRNewswire)

Based in Indianapolis, Pearl Pathways is a full-service life science consulting firm, providing regulatory affairs, quality compliance, and niche CRO services. Pearl also has an independent, AHRPP accredited IRB supporting all aspects of human research. The organization supports biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as life science service providers with comprehensive clinical, regulatory, and quality compliance needs.

"Pearl Pathways brings deep expertise in life science product development, which ultimately leads to getting life-saving devices, diagnostics, and therapeutics to patients faster," said Versiti President and CEO Chris Miskel. "This strategic collaboration not only enriches the scope and diversity of our research-based solutions from Versiti Clinical Trials, but also bolsters our spectrum of capabilities to support curing diseases sooner."

Pearl Pathways provides more breadth by allowing Versiti to serve clinical trials sponsors earlier and with more depth in the development pathway while continuing to provide services through regulatory approval and commercialization.

Adding to capabilities developed through Versiti's Diagnostic Laboratories, this transaction follows the organization's acquisition earlier this year of Quantigen, a specialty laboratory based in Fishers, Indiana, and the Texas-based Cenetron Central Laboratories and Salus IRB in 2019.

"The Pearl Pathways team is delighted to become part of Versiti. Versiti has a multi-decade history of supporting basic and translational research to improve patient care. Pearl and Versiti will collaborate to speed the next generation of therapies and devices," said Pearl Pathways founder Gretchen Bowker.

Versiti, headquartered in Milwaukee, has more than 2,300 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

About Versiti

Versiti is a world-class blood health organization with locations across the Midwest. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Versiti was formed with a mission of service to improve patient outcomes, advance the field of personalized medicine and strengthen the health of communities everywhere. We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, providing innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases. From research, clinical care, and diagnostic testing to the sharing of life-saving gifts through blood, organ and tissue donation, the collective efforts across Versiti result in more hope for the communities that trust us. For more information, visit Versiti.org .

About Pearl Pathways

Pearl Pathways is all about accelerating life science product development. Pearl Pathways supports biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic companies as well as life science service providers with clinical, regulatory, and quality compliance needs. Our full-service central IRB supports all aspects of human research. We are an extension of our clients' teams, providing strategic guidance and project-based support throughout the entire product development lifecycle. We partner with our clients' clinical team, in-house regulatory experts, quality compliance specialists and auditors, and senior leadership to get important therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices to the market sooner.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Versiti, Inc.