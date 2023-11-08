ACTO DEBUTS AS A MAJOR CONTENDER IN EVEREST GROUP'S FIRST-EVER LIFE SCIENCES NEXT-GENERATION CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM PEAK MATRIX® ASSESSMENT 2023

ACTO Scores High for Market Impact and Vision & Capability

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO, the #1 Learning Platform in Life Sciences, today announced that it debuted as a Major Contender in Everest Group's first-ever Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This report measures the ability of 23 companies to create impact in the market and deliver products successfully.

Everest Group rated ACTO highly for its:

Vision & Strategy - ACTO has a strong vision for its clients, along with a viable and achievable future roadmap and overall strategy.





Technology Capability - ACTO demonstrates a technical sophistication as well as a breadth and depth of functional benefit across its learning platform.





Value Delivered - Based on direct customer feedback and other methods, customers note ACTO's significant worth and utility, allowing them to stay resilient and keep pace with an evolving landscape.

It also identified several strengths that characterize ACTO as a Major Contender, including:

"An end-to-end, AI-enabled learning and training management platform, built specifically for Life Sciences enterprises, catering to sales, marketing, and medical affairs stakeholders."





Providing "next-generation functionalities … with a user-friendly UI/UX."





ACTO's ability " ... to deliver a superior end-user experience" to clients due to its learning content management capability and "change management-driven user adoption."

"We are pleased to be recognized for helping Life Sciences companies stay resilient, keep pace with the evolving landscape, and improve business performance," says Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "We're excited to partner with a wide range of biopharmaceutical and medical device companies who understand the value of our platform when educating and engaging learners to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and boost performance. It is also a pleasure to be in the company of our partners Salesforce and Veeva Systems on this PEAK Matrix®, as we all support Life Sciences organizations to improve patient outcomes."

"Enterprises are evolving from a CRM-centric mindset to a customer experience (CX)-centric approach, with a strong emphasis on adopting diverse CX-focused tools and platforms catering to three prominent segments, namely engagement channel optimization, content management, and commercial learning and training. The primary goal in adopting these tools and platforms is to enable stakeholders across all functions – sales, marketing, medical affairs, market access, and patient services – to deliver a personalized CX. Enterprises are increasingly realizing the need to adopt more sophisticated and domain-specific learning and development tools as a lever to deliver superior CX," according to Chunky Satija, Vice President, Everest Group. "ACTO is emerging as a prominent player in the Life Sciences commercial learning and training segment with its AI-enabled platform that offers several next-generation functionalities such as conversational learning assistant, intuitive dashboarding, and multi-device application. Clients appreciate its mobile friendly platform and scenario-based coaching modules coupled with flexible, client-centric engagement and competitive pricing, hence earning it a Major Contender position in Life Sciences Next-generation CEP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

The Everest Group Life Sciences Next-generation CEP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 report provides an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of 23 Life Sciences service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market success. Its goal is to enable buyers to choose the best-fit provider based on their sourcing considerations. It also ranks vendors based on their impact in the market (market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered) and vision and capability (vision and strategy, technical capability, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement and commercial model, and support).

Visit www.acto.com/PEAKMATRIX to download the report for details on ACTO's position in the PEAK Matrix®.

ACTO is the #1 learning and insights platform for the Life Sciences industry, purpose-built to help drive commercial excellence. Optimized for product launches, new hire onboarding, and sales meetings, ACTO helps Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Learning & Development leaders reduce ramp time for field reps and impact performance. Learn more at acto.com.

