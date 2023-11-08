Aura Appoints Lieutenant General Charlie Moore to Chief Military Advisor

Three-star general to grow awareness of crisis of online crime facing military families and facilitate dialogue between Aura and government

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the first truly intelligent safety solution, today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Charles L. Moore Jr. to Chief Military Advisor. Moore, a decorated F-16 pilot who retired from the United States Air Force in 2022, will join Aura's Advisory Board and lead the company's military community engagement strategy at every level – from consumer outreach to government advocacy – driving awareness of the impact of online crime on military families.

Aura (PRNewswire)

Last year, active-duty service members, veterans and their families lost more than $400 million to scams and fraud, up from $267 million in 2021. Factors unique to military life, like frequent permanent changes of station, receiving valuable government benefits, not being able to monitor accounts while deployed and numerous federal data breaches contribute to the acute impact of this crisis on the military community. The fallout from these events can have especially disastrous consequences for military families – like difficulty in obtaining a security clearance that stunts career growth or impacting veterans' access to healthcare.

Aura has consistently partnered with organizations in the military community to combat these negative outcomes, but given the acute and growing effects of online crime on military families, the company saw an opportunity to bring on a specialist to help ensure that Aura's product and roadmap are optimized to support this vulnerable community. With the Chief Military Advisor in place, Aura will encourage the expansion of federally mandated basic identity protections for select active-duty service members, to cover all members of the military and their families with modernized, technology-based solutions that meet a wider variety of military family online safety needs.

"Lieutenant General Moore is the perfect partner to turbocharge Aura's military community outreach efforts," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "He is committed to protecting this country, he's highly knowledgeable about cybersecurity and he knows first-hand the impact that online crime has on the military community."

"After my family and I had virtually all of our personal information stolen during a cyber security incident, I learned just how common these attacks have become for those of us who serve," said Moore. "Joining Aura and working toward a solution to this American crisis, provides me the opportunity to continue serving my country following my retirement from the Air Force last year."

As an advisor to Aura, Moore will leverage his deep connections– professional and personal– to the military community to significantly grow awareness of this crisis. A three-star general, he has a proven track record of leadership, which he will leverage as he works to support Aura's mission of making preventative, intelligent online safety solutions easily accessible to all.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is the first truly intelligent safety solution, protecting everything your family does online. With an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that continuously adapts to evolving online risks1, Aura mitigates threats before they become real problems. By focusing on preventative protection – leveraging our #1 rated identity protection services, automatically updating breached passwords found on the dark web, auto-blocking call and SMS scams, and alerting parents to cyberbullying and online predators – Aura puts families a step ahead of cybercriminals for the first time. To learn more, visit www.aura.com .

1 Not all features use AI capabilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura