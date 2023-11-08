Noah Benz, Global Community Connections Co-Founder Innovates with Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality in Business Education

Teen Business Leader using AI and VR for Good Seeking Industry-Wide Partnerships

ATLANTA , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Community Connections has announced the creation of its business education Virtual Reality (VR) portal model, which will be available in the first half of 2024. Under the direction of co-founder and student-entrepreneur Noah Benz, the comprehensive educational platform will be accessible worldwide, fostering connections across continents and offering complimentary developmental and business classes to teenagers and young adults. The aim is to provide early exposure to business fundamentals, serving as a catalyst for future productivity. The organization is also actively seeking industry partnerships with leading technology companies and philanthropic organizations that are aligned with the group's mission of providing students with resources, education, and opportunities in business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Benz is at the forefront of the Virtual Reality (VR) portal development for business education, merging his passion for learning with cutting-edge technology. This platform is designed to grant users access to various resources, including on-demand internships, global virtual library tours, interactive forums, and educational workshops.

The portal will leverage matching algorithms to facilitate connections between teenagers and potential mentors, enabling them to explore business and on-demand internship opportunities starting from high school. It will also feature a "Teen Maker Space" where users can learn the basics of resume writing, create a LinkedIn profile, and build a personal website, all within a single accessible platform. The goal is to ensure the portal remains easily accessible, either for free or at a nominal cost, serving students globally, including those in remote areas.

Alongside co-founder Dylan Popo, Global Community Connections is on a mission to redefine the landscape of education. An integral aspect of their upcoming offering involves the use of Artificial Intelligence to tailor user experiences, providing comprehensive feedback and interactive virtual assistants.

Having delved into the world of entrepreneurship since the age of 12, Benz has accumulated significant experience. At the age of 16, he published his first book, "Unlocking Potential: A Teen's Guide to Leadership and Business". Thirty percent of the book profits will go to children's hospitals and teen charities.

Over the years, he has been actively involved in various educational initiatives, establishing and managing free summer and after-school programs for children and teenagers, with the aim of keeping them engaged in learning and away from negative influences. This journey eventually led to the establishment of Global Community Connections.

Another crucial initiative undertaken by Global Community Connections involves the direct integration of business knowledge into high schools in the US and globally, through the establishment of SchoolXConnect forums. This platform aims to foster resource-sharing and facilitate learning among participating teenagers, researchers, and business leaders. The goal is to cultivate a vibrant business community, fostering global outreach and connections that can prove beneficial for teenagers in numerous ways.

Most Importantly, the benefits derived from these initiatives extend beyond the teenagers themselves, providing businesses and corporations with a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the aspirations, interests, and dreams of Generation Z.

Global Community Connections, founded by Noah Benz and Dylan Popo, is a youth-driven initiative dedicated to empowering high school students worldwide by providing them with resources, education, and opportunities in the fields of business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Through their innovative initiatives and partnerships, Noah and Dylan aim to inspire the next generation to dream big, think strategically, and make a positive impact on the world.

