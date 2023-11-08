Ohio Roundtable Responds to the Election Result on Ohio Issue 1

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today's vote was a victory for George Soros, Arabella Advisors and the progressive cartel that paid over $40 million to buy a piece of the Ohio Constitution for their allies at Planned Parenthood," stated David Zanotti, President & CEO of the American Policy Roundtable.

"Because Issue One is an unsustainable amendment, the Ohio Roundtable is calling for immediate hearings in the Ohio Legislature to address the ramifications of the more than 50 state laws, which conflict with the new Article I, Section 22 of the Ohio Constitution. We are also asking the Ohio General Assembly to immediately pass a joint resolution to replace and repeal Section 22 with a more reasonable framework in the 2024 November election" stated Rob Walgate, Ohio Roundtable's Vice-President. "This will provide a fair opportunity to clarify the Ohio laws that were intentionally misrepresented in this election."

The American Policy Roundtable™ was founded in 1980 in Ohio. APR™ is a non-profit, non-partisan independent public policy organization that supports no political parties or candidates. American Policy Roundtable™ is the parent company of Ohio Roundtable™, and The Public Square® Media Network which produces radio, video and online programs broadcast daily on over 200 stations coast-to-coast.

