PVEL Updates Extended Reliability Testing Program

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar industry and member of the Kiwa Group, today announced upgrades to the company's suite of extended reliability and performance tests, the Product Qualification Program (PQP). PVEL established the PQP in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models, and to help recognize top performing PV modules.

PVEL's PQP testing helps inform the company's annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which provides actionable insights for PV module procurement based on data from PVEL's industry-leading testing.

"The module buying landscape has changed dramatically in recent years with advancements in module technology and new players entering the market, and in response, PVEL has focused our globally-acclaimed test program on addressing these changes," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL. "The improvements we've made in this PQP update incorporate critical feedback from our downstream partners, research institutes, module and component manufacturers, and our own test results, keeping the PVEL PQP at the forefront of the growing demand for PV module procurement due diligence."

Notable updates to the PQP include:

A new test to address concerns around Ultraviolet Induced Degradation (UVID)

Refocusing the Hail Stress Sequence (HSS) on identifying the threshold of glass breakage

Modifying the Mechanical Stress Sequence (MSS) to target module mechanical durability concerns

Streamlining processes for Light Induced Degradation (LID), Damp Heat (DH), Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LETID), and Backsheet Durability Sequence (BDS) testing

"PVEL is committed to providing the data that matters for a strong solar industry," said Kevin Gibson, Managing Director at PVEL. "We're confident that our updated PQP will help accelerate test timelines while helping buyers around the world to make better informed procurement decisions."

Participation in PVEL's PQP is voluntary for manufacturers and only top-performing module model types are named in the annual PVEL Scorecard. To date, PVEL has tested over 600 BOMs from more than 70 manufacturers for the PV Module PQP.

About PVEL

PVEL, a member of the Kiwa Group, is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners around the world. PVEL and the Kiwa Group provide a suite of technical services for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving system performance throughout the project lifecycle. For over a decade, PVEL's flagship Product Qualification Program has replaced assumptions about PV module performance with quantifiable metrics, and connected manufacturers with a global network of 400+ downstream partners. Learn how PVEL makes data matter though PQP testing, field services and market intelligence at pvel.com .

