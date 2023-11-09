Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Mid America Pet Food Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Dog and Cat Food Products Due to Possible Salmonella Health Risk

Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid America Pet Food, Mount Pleasant, Texas, is expanding its October 30, 2023, voluntary recall to include additional pet food products, with Best By Dates before 10/31/24, made at its Mount Pleasant facility, due to the products' potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Voluntarily recalled brands produced at the Mount Pleasant facility include: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member's Mark varieties with Best By Dates before 10/31/24.   Recalled products were distributed to distributors and retailers throughout the United States.  The affected products include:

Product Description - Dog Food

UPC

Bag Size

Best By Date

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula

894308002343

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005092

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002336

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Formula

894308002428

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005108

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002152

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Formula

894308002411

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005115

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002053

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Ocean Fish Formula

894308002497

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005122

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002077

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Chicken Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe

854524005016

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005245

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005047

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Lamb Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe

854524005177

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005160

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005184

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Yukon River Canine

894308002510

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002527

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002176

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Active Dog & Puppy

894308002473

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002534

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002169

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Hero Canine

894308002763

50 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002381

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005290

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Ultra Pro

894308002480

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005306

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Performance

894308002404

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005337

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Nutra Pro

854524005085

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005146

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005078

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Senior Healthy Weight

894308002572

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005153

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002596

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Elite Canine

894308002824

50 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002831

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002848

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic High Energy

854524005252

50 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002367

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005313

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Hi-Pro Plus

854524005276

50 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002374

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005139

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002145

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Multi-Pro

894308002718

50 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005214

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005344

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Professional

854524005269

50 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

894308002350

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005320

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Edge Energy

899944446056

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

899944446063

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

899944446070

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Max-5 Pro

899944446025

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

899944446032

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

899944446049

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Dog Food, High Energy

899944446094

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Original

899944446087

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Protein Plus

899944446100

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Sport Protein

899944446148

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Joint Support

899944446131

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Puppy Plus

899944446155

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Eagle Mountain Pet Food Pro Balance, Dog Food

899944446001

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Member's Mark, Beef & Brown Rice Recipe, Dog Food

193968343347

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Member's Mark, Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe, Dog Food

193968343354

30 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Product Description - Cat Food

UPC

Bag Size

Best By Date

Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Hi-Pro Plus Active Cat & Kitten

854524005825

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005832

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Fit Feline Indoor Cat

854524005870

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005887

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Healthy Skin & Coat Indoor Cat

854524005900

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005917

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Mers Feline

854524005283

15 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

854524005221

5 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Gold Cat Food, Ranch & Sea Recipe

899944446162

16 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

Wayne Feeds Cat Food, Barn Cat Plus

899944446179

40 pound bag

Before 10/31/2024

The Best By Date is found on the middle top of the back of each bag. This expanded voluntary recall is being issued due to some of the product lots testing positive for Salmonella through random and targeted sampling of finished product, including by the firm and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

As of November 1, 2023, seven people reported Salmonella infections.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull all product from their inventory and shelves and destroy product.  Do not sell or donate the recalled products.

Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals.  Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access.  Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers.  Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 AM to 11 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) seven days a week for additional information.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Inquiry Contact: press@mapf.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mid-america-pet-food-expands-voluntary-recall-to-include-additional-dog-and-cat-food-products-due-to-possible-salmonella-health-risk-301983537.html

SOURCE Mid America Pet Food

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.