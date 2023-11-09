Navigate Awarded NCQA Certification

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions announced they received the NCQA Wellness & Health Promotion Certification for their Wellbeing Survey. The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is the leader in healthcare accreditation.

certification seal (PRNewswire)

Receiving the NCQA Wellness & Health Promotion Certification signifies the effect that Navigate has on improving the lives of millions. Navigate's mission is to impact five million employees by empowering them to reach their full potential by connecting them to what matters most to them in achieving their wellbeing goals.

The Wellbeing Survey provides users with insights into their wellbeing and helps employers understand the prevalence of wellbeing within their workforce. By taking a holistic approach that focuses on physical and mental wellbeing, career fulfillment, and other clinically relevant factors, Navigate's platform gains insights into the user's unique needs and tailors personalized resources to help them achieve their wellbeing goals.

"I congratulate Navigate Wellbeing Solutions for distinguishing itself by earning Wellness & Health Promotion Certification. This achievement signals to employers that Navigate is organized and ready to improve workforce health," explained Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA. "Savvy employers know that the health and wellbeing of their workforce is a critical asset."

The NCQA Certification for Wellness & Health Promotion serves as proof of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions' dedication to enhancing wellbeing through innovative and comprehensive health assessment methodologies. This reinforces the company's position as a trusted leader in the wellness industry and highlights its continuous efforts to adhere to rigorous quality standards and best practices.

Navigate offers an array of comprehensive products, including health coaching, Total Health, a personalized wellbeing platform, and NavigateYOU, the first personality assessment embedded within a wellbeing platform, all designed to drive employee and organizational success.

"We are thrilled to receive NCQA certification for our Wellbeing Survey. This certification is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the tools and resources they need to achieve their wellbeing goals. We are confident that this survey will continue to help us better understand the needs of the people we serve and develop programs and initiatives to support a holistic approach to wellbeing programming," states Jeremy Knipper, Navigate's Chief Technology Officer.

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate is an employee engagement technology company and a true one-stop shop with the tools and technology that improve employee wellbeing and engagement. www.navigatewell.com

NCQA

NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. www.ncqa.org

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions