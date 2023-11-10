Combined Insurance Named Top Military Friendly® Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year

Seventh time Combined named "Best For Vets" employer

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold to employees at the worksite and directly to individuals, announced today that it has been honored as America's #1 Military Friendly® Employer ($1 billion-$4.99 billion revenue category) for the sixth consecutive year and 12th in the Top 10. The company was also recognized this week as a "Best for Vets" employer for the seventh year in recognition of its continued military recruitment and support.

"Our organization is made better each day by the veterans, military spouses, and family members who have chosen to call Combined home," said Rich Williams, President of Combined Insurance. "We remain proud of our enduring commitment to our military communities and appreciate the diverse perspectives and strong discipline these colleagues bring to our organization."

#1 Military Friendly® Employer

For the sixth year in a row, Combined has earned the top spot as America's Military Friendly® Employer ($1 billion-$4.99 billion revenue category) by VIQTORY, the publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse® magazines.

The VIQTORY awards program recognizes organizations "committed to creating sustainable economic benefit to the military community." This year's award winners will be featured in the December print editions of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse®.

"Best for Vets" Employer

For the seventh time, Combined Insurance has been named a "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times. This year, Combined ranks 14th out of 230 honored American organizations, up from 17th of 175 organizations in 2022. The company remains first in the insurance industry and first in its home state of Illinois.

The list recognizes "employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers." Military Times publishes the Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Times, and Navy Times for current and former U.S. military personnel.

Organizational Commitment

Combined launched its veteran recruiting program in 2010, hiring more than 6,000 veterans, military spouses, and their family members since then. Combined also is a strong supporter of military and veteran-focused nonprofit organizations, including the USO (United Services Organization), Luke's Wings, Fisher House and others that support the military community.

"As a Chubb company, Combined's dedication to hiring military veterans, spouses and/or family members is a purposeful way of supporting those who serve or have served our country," said Chad Wells, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Combined, who also is co-chair of Salute, Chubb's veteran employee resource group. "We also recognize the diversity, discipline and skillsets these individuals bring to our business and our ability to enhance customer and partner experiences."

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago, and a tradition of 100 years of success, we are committed to helping people when they need it most through added insurance protection. We help to fill gaps in major medical coverage and cover costs associated with unexpected health and illness events. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. Combined has been ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer for the sixth consecutive year in 2023 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's 12th consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

