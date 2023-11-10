US Service Woman in Cybersecurity Initiative-SWCSi

Mentoring US Service Women in Cybersecurity

Veterans Cybersecurity Group (VCSG) and The International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) introduces the Service Women in Cybersecurity Initiative (SWCSi) to support and advance the careers of US Service Women in the cybersecurity field

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study highlighted a substantial global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, with a projected shortfall of 4 million individuals in 2023. Women constitute only 25% of the global cybersecurity workforce, indicating a vast potential for engaging more women in this field.

SWCSi is strategically designed to encourage U.S. Service Women to consider careers in cybersecurity, thus contributing to bridging this gender gap. This initiative is aligned with ISC2's "One Million Certified in Cybersecurity" global initiative and specifically targets female Active-Duty U.S.-Service Women, offering them guidance and mentorship for a career in cybersecurity. The program leverages the unique skills and attributes that service members acquire during their military service.

SWCSi program participants will receive foundational cybersecurity training and certification from ISC2. VCSG will also enhance this offering with educational and mentorship opportunities throughout their active-duty service. This approach aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and qualifications for a future civilian career in cybersecurity as they transition from military service.

Leading SWCSi is Chief Master Sergeant Denisha Ward Swanigan, a recently retired Air Force cybersecurity leader with a 20-year career. CMSgt Ward's extensive experience within the Air Force spanned critical areas such as cybersecurity operations, compliance, and training, primarily within the Air Force Special Operations Command. Achieving the highest enlisted leadership level at Edwards Air Force Base further underscores her exceptional leadership in this challenging field.

VCSG President Paul Gozaloff stated, "Recruiting for our Cybersecurity SkillBridge Program revealed a staggering lack of female service member participation. When we were fortunate to have CMSgt Ward join us, it became apparent who the role model for SWCSi should be. Denisha's role in the SWCSi program will be pivotal in mentoring, advocating, and empowering US Service Women pursuing cybersecurity careers."

Interested Service Members can contact Denisha at dward@veteranscybersecurity.com or apply at SWSCi.com.

Companies interested in hiring from this initiative or participating in the growth of this initiative can contact paul@veteransCybersecurity.com

About Veterans Cybersecurity Group

Veterans Cybersecurity Group is a cybersecurity services company that recruits, trains, certifies, mentors, and hires active-duty US Service Members through its DoD SkillBridge-approved Federal Cybersecurity Professional Program.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

