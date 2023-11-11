Zeel Honored to Receive Champion Award from Massage Magazine Insurance Plus

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Zeel is thrilled to announce that it has received the second annual Massage Champion of the Year award from Massage Magazine Insurance Plus. The award recognizes Zeel's dedication to improving the health of U.S. military veterans by making massage therapy services available through the Veterans Administration's Community Care program.

The purpose of the Champion Award is to honor and celebrate one group annually whose accomplishments have positively affected the massage therapy field. Criteria for receiving the award include demonstrated commitment to furthering massage therapy as a respected component of health care in the U.S., number of years in existence, and an internal structure that reflects a healthy and competent organization.

"We could not be more honored to receive this award," said Zeel Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Alison Harmelin. "It is humbling to know that an organization like MASSAGE Magazine and Massage Magazine Insurance Plus recognizes the years of work we have done to deliver safe, non-opioid pain relief to our nation's Veterans."

"There is no population of Americans more deserving of our care and no mission closer to our core values at Zeel," Harmelin said. "As we continue to expand our massage therapy program to VA Medical Centers across the country, we are so grateful to the team at MASSAGE Magazine for their continued support of this ground-breaking program."

Through Zeel's program, Veterans can utilize Zeel's award-winning app to quickly and easily book in-home or in-office massage therapy sessions with a licensed and credentialed medical massage therapist. Benefits to these patients, according to a survey of more than two thousand Veterans, include pain relief, as well as improved sleep and activity levels. Veterans receiving medical massage also report decreased use of both prescription and over-the-counter pain medications.

Thousands of Veterans have received medical massage through Zeel across more than forty VA Medical Centers nationwide, and the program is growing by the day. For more on Zeel's efforts to deliver non-opioid pain treatment to Veterans go to www.zeel.com/va.

About Zeel:

Zeel is the leading technology company connecting licensed health and wellness providers to clients and patients across 48 states. With more than 2 million in-home appointments completed, the Zeel technology platform connects patients with providers of in-home health and wellness services 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With more than 10,000 vetted, credentialed professionals in the Zeel Provider Network, services include massage therapy, behavioral therapy, and skilled nursing care.

About Massage Magazine Insurance Plus:

MASSAGE Magazine , a publication with over 38 years in the industry, developed Massage Magazine Insurance Plus to provide a single, national liability insurance policy for health, wellness, and beauty professionals.

Now backed by insurance industry leader Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., we are able to provide even more dependable and all-inclusive coverage brought to you by the same small team who has insured over 100,000 professionals across the country.

Disclosure: Zeel and MMIP are in partnership whereby Zeel's dedicated wellness professionals have access to liability insurance for an exclusive rate.

