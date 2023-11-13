DealerOn announces acquisition of fusionZONE Automotive.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, a leading provider of websites and marketing technology for automotive dealerships, has finalized the acquisition of fusionZONE Automotive. This acquisition accelerates DealerOn's growth and supplements its robust platform and technology services, with fusionZONE's offerings.

Ali Amirrezvani, CEO of DealerOn, articulates the significance: "This acquisition represents a significant step in DealerOn's growth trajectory, and we're excited to welcome fusionZONE Automotive's customers and employees to the DealerOn family."

With the combined strengths of both companies, DealerOn is set to deliver enhanced value to automotive dealers, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in a competitive marketplace.

fusionZONE's CEO, Ed Barton, states: "We're confident that fusionZONE's clients will greatly benefit from the expanded resources and innovative technology that DealerOn is known for. It's a win for everyone involved."

About DealerOn

DealerOn is a premier provider of automotive marketing technology, supporting over 5,000 dealerships across the US, Mexico, and South America from its headquarters in Rockville, MD. DealerOn is dedicated to delivering exceptional digital marketing performance to its clients. Discover more at www.dealeron.com

