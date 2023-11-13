Odin Properties Announces the Launch of "Odin Forward", A Non-Profit Dedicated to Reducing Inequality and Empowering America's Inner Cities

The launch of Odin Forward marks a significant step towards Odin Properties' overarching goal of making a lasting, positive impact on the lives of individuals in the communities in which it serves.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Odin Properties, a leading real estate company that invests in bringing quality affordable, workforce and market-rate housing to under-resourced communities, is proud to introduce "Odin Forward," a 501(c)(3) non-profit affiliate with a mission to create positive change in America's inner cities.

Odin Forward is dedicated to reducing inequality by investing in educational opportunities and community enhancement. The organization will encourage entrepreneurial non-profit endeavors that promote the education of inner-city youth while acknowledging the essential roles housing, recreation, and community play in the overall development process.

"We recognize that there is significant work to be done to address the challenges facing our inner cities," said Philip Balderston, Founder and CEO of Odin Properties. "Odin Forward represents our unwavering commitment to creating opportunities, reducing inequality, and fostering positive change. We are excited to launch this philanthropic arm of our company and look forward to collaborating with like-minded organizations, community leaders, and individuals who share our vision."

Odin Forward will continue to support Odin Properties' founding investment in Focused Athletics, a dynamic non-profit initiative founded by individuals associated with Odin and incubated with the support of Odin affiliate infrastructure. The primary goal of Focused Athletics is to empower young people in Philadelphia to follow their dreams and achieve success academically, athletically, and professionally. Their multifaceted program is designed to instill awareness, confidence, and determination in students, enabling them to reach greater heights than they ever imagined.

Additionally, Odin Forward recently hosted back-to-school giveaways across multiple communities in Philadelphia, a community clean-up event for Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, and will allow for formal support for other non-profit organizations who play important roles in our communities such as the Frankford CDC and Share Food Program.

For more information about Odin Forward and its initiatives, please visit https://odinproperties.com/odin-forward.

About Odin Properties

Odin Properties was founded in 2009 to identify and acquire underperforming assets in the Eastern United States and transform them to realize long-term value for its residents, neighborhood stakeholders, and investors. Through careful market analysis, property due diligence, renovations, leasing, and exceptional tech-forward management, Odin is able to deliver market-leading value to its residents, often in neighborhoods underserved by other investors. Its lengthy track record of purchasing challenging properties and overhauling them into safe, productive, design-forward assets that are attainable for renters of all income levels is a source of pride for the Odin team and central to its mission and core values. Odin affiliates currently own and manage approximately 10,000 apartments and 200,000 square feet of commercial space in 14 US States.

